ROSELAND — Keith Crowe is calling it a career. And the longtime Silver Lake coach means it this time.
The Mustangs honored their seniors in their home finale Thursday night as well as their coach. Crowe will retire after this school year, ending a run that began in 1981 in Bladen.
His team sent him out with a 43-22 win over Giltner.
The Mustangs (15-6) struggled on the offensive end of the ball, only shooting 26% from the field and 36% from the free throw line.
“Tonight, we couldn’t drop a bowling ball in the ocean,” said Crowe. “I thought our defense and rebounding effort was good, but offensively it was a struggle.”
Offense might have been a struggle, but the Mustangs forced 24 turnovers and held the Hornets to just eight first half points.
Senior Katelyn Karr led all scorers with 18 points and junior Georgi tenBensel pulled down 10 rebounds.
Crowe exited the gym to a standing ovation from both sides with bleachers full of former players, coaches and Silver Lake supporters.
“It’s been my honor and privilege to coach here this many years," Crowe said. "I salute all of the kids — whether it’s been football or basketball or track or even softball in the summer time — that they think enough of me to come here and help honor me and I really appreciate it."
"I’m very humble right now and very emotional to tell you the truth. I’m the lucky one, getting to coach all of the great kids. And it’s not all about the wins and losses, it’s about the relationships built and the memories that you have with people.”
Crowe began teaching 41 years ago, and was the boys basketball and football coach.
When Silver Lake opened, Crowe was without a teaching gig for a couple of years, but joined the Mustangs in 1988 and was an assistant coach to both the boys and girls teams for the first few years. He became girls head coach in the 1992-1993 season.
Over the years, Crowe accumulated a 289-211 record that he’s still building on this season. He also led the 2009-2010 team to a second place finish at the state tournament followed by a third-place finish the following year.
“Coaching has given me a lot of great things, I would have never had some of the friends that I have if it wasn’t for coaching,” said Crowe. “There was a lot of coaches here that I really respect and admire that helped me out when I got started, and I tried to carry that tradition on and help young coaches when they come out because that’s what I feel like we should do.”
Helping young coaches and kids develop is something that will always be a part Crowe, which is evident by his growing cheering section full of grandkids ready to compete on the playing fields.
“I’m very proud of my family for supporting me all of these years because being a coach is not easy and it’s not easy on your family,” Crowe added. “Hopefully I passed down to them the values that sports and coaching has given me.”
In the future you’ll find Crowe supporting his grandkids amongst the crowd of the Mustang faithful.
“They can’t get rid of me that easily, I’ll still be here and in the stands cheering on the kids,” Crowe said.
Giltner..........................6 2 6 8 — 22
Silver Lake..............11 14 10 8 — 43
Giltner (22)
Macie Antle 8, Bre’ley Hunnicutt 9, Taylor Phillips 2, Addison Wilson 3.
Silver Lake (43)
Samantha Bonifas 2, Trista Hanson 4, Katelyn Karr 18, Brooklyn Meyer 8, Emma a schmidt 2, Georgi tenBensel 9.
Boys: Silver Lake 44, Giltner 34
The Mustangs (13-7) held the Hornets to just six first-half points as they built a 19-6 lead after two quarters of play. The Hornets (4-15) put together a solid second half outscoring the Mustangs, but they couldn’t make up their slow start.
“We didn’t put enough pressure on them and let them get comfortable and we just weren’t in very good rhythm. We didn’t reverse the ball and took too many quick shots,” said Hornets head coach Scott Dangler. “In the second half, we were a little more patient and got some better looks. We have really good kids, they work hard and we just need to put a complete game together.”
Mustangs sophomore Quinn Rosno set the tone early in the game, scoring eight of his team's first 12 points. He finished the night with a game-high 23 points. Junior Jake Knehans added nine on the night and sophomore Keaton Karr added a pair of treys for the Mustangs in the win.
“It’s a win, and we have a group of kids that play really hard,” said Mustangs head coach Todd Rosno. “I thought we ran our offense well and as the game went on I thought our kids were really coachable and were able to make some adjustments to win the game.”
Giltner...................5 1 11 17 — 34
Silver Lake...........12 7 15 10 — 44
Giltner (34)
Conner Craig 4, Marshall Humphrey 1, Philip Kreutz 3, Cooper Reeson 7, Jacob Smith 12, Taylor Smith 1, Dakota Wilson 6.
Silver Lake (44)
Casey Conway 2, Keaton Karr 6, Jake Knehans 9, Cody Pankoke 2, Quinn Rosno 23, Trey Vance 2.