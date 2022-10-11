ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs (15-9) won a pair of matches on their home court before heading into the Twin Valley Conference tournament this weekend.
The Mustangs, who fell to the Dragons of Deshler (14-9) in three sets earlier in the season, won Tuesday in three 20-25, 28-26, 25-23.
“I think their will to win was bigger than anything than I’ve seen in a while,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “Especially after coming out slow and not communicating in that first set against Deshler, I thought they finished really well. We’re still coming off of some injuries, but I just think their will to win was the difference between the first set and the last two of that first game.”
The Mustangs also beat the Franklin Flyers (3-21) in straights sets 25-16, 25-16.
The Dragons were quick to build a 13-3 lead in the opening set behind a balanced attack as senior setter Malory Kleen connected with juniors Allie Vieselmeyer, Brooke Sasse, Stormi Capek and freshman Payton Bauer.
Silver Lake senior Lexi Wengler served a pair of aces to help cut into the Dragons lead. The Mustangs got into a groove late in the set, getting a kill each from seniors Georgi tenBensel and Brooklyn Meyer to make it a 23-20 game in favor of the Dragons before Sasse nailed a kill and Vieselmeyer got a block to score the last point of the set for the Dragons to win 25-20.
The Mustangs flipped the coin in set two, building a 12-4 lead early on. tenBensel tallied three early kills and Wengler added a pair on assists from junior Morgan Dinkler.
The Dragons went on a 9-1 run to take a two point lead, getting an ace from Kleen and a block from Sasse and Vieselmeyer to give them a 15-13 lead. Late in the set Vieselmeyer blasted three kills, giving the Dragons a 22-21 lead.
Sophomore Katy Soucek and Meyer teamed up for a block for the Mustangs, followed by a kill from Soucek to swing the lead in favor of the Mustangs 24-22.
The Dragons scored the next two points on a kill from Bauer and an ace from junior libero Tierra Schardt to tie the game at 22 apiece. Wengler eventually pounded a kill on an assist from Dinkler to give the Mustangs a 28-26 victory.
The deciding third set was an even battle in the early go. Down 20-16, the Dragons scored four straight to tie the game at 20.
The Mustangs scored the next two points on kills from Wengler and tenBensel. But Deshler came back and scored on back-to-back kills from freshman Molley Drohman and Vieselmeyer to tie the score once again at 22 apiece. The Mustangs won three out of the last four points to win 25-23.
“Silver Lake was a tough loss. We started off strong and then kind of let a lot of unforced errors happen,” said Dragons head coach Audrey Parks. “We always practice two points better and today we kind of faltered on that and we definitely didn’t serve well. We recently had a starter go down and we’re still getting used to a new rotation, so I know that kind of gets in their heads too at times, but also we have to fight through that.”
tenBensel likes where her team is at as they head into the TVC tournament this weekend.
“We have three days to prepare for Blue Hill and it’s just encouraging to see everyone stepping up and playing hard so I’m excited to see what we can do in the tournament,” tenBensel said.
The Dragons don’t have it as easy; they host a triangular Thursday and then prepare for the conference tournament this weekend.
“It’s a tough long week for us, playing four conference opponents and then the conference tournament, so how we play today and Thursday will set us up for this weekend,” said Parks. “We can’t think ahead because every game matters.”
In the second match of the night, Deshler swept Franklin 25-10, 25-12. Kleen finished with 17 assists and one ace serve in the match. Bauer had eight kills, Capek added six and Vieselmeyer nailed five.
Meyer led the way for the Mustangs in the final game of the night against the Flyers, pounding eight kills. tenBensel added six kills and three ace serves, and Scoucek and Wengler each finished with three kills in the match as the Mustangs won 25-16, 25-16.