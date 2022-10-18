ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs closed out the regular season Tuesday night by playing in the championship game of their home invite against the Axell Wildcats (21-8).
The Mustangs defeated the Friend Bulldogs earlier in the night and the Wildcats won in straight sets against the Deshler Dragons. The Wildcats then made quick work of the Mustangs in the championship game winning 25-9, 25-10.
“I think we came out pretty flat against Friend and then with it being senior night there were a lot of emotions and we just couldn’t respond to Axtell,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel.
The Mustangs (18-11) ran into a tough duo in seniors Audrey Nelson and Lexie Eckhoff. The pair connected for seven early kills as Axtell pulled out to a 22-4 lead in the opening set.
Sophomore Macy Parr came off the bench and gave the Mustangs some momentum with a kill that sparked a five-point run, but the Wildcats scored the last three points of the set to win 25-9.
The Wildcats built another big lead in set two, scoring 11 straight points. Junior Ellie Johnson served three aces in the run and junior Jenna Marsh pounded a pair of kills to give them a 15-3 lead.
The Mustangs got kills from seniors Josi Sharp, Georgi tenBensel and Brooklyn Meyer to cut into the the Wildcats lead. But Eckhoff would answer with five kills of her own to lead the Wildcats to a sweep.
“I think we were emotionally and physically drained from the conference tournament Saturday and Monday, but we have to be ready to play, I know we can play better and so do the girls. Now we just get ready for Monday,” tenBensel said. “I think we’re ready to have three good days of practice that we can feel confident playing in (subdistricts).”
In the consolation game, Deshler took care of business early, building a 20-8 lead behind some tough serving. Juniors Stormi Capek, Brooke Sasse and Allie Vieselmeyer each had an ace serve and senior setter Mallory Kleen connected with Vieselmeyer for four kills early in the set.
The final two points of the set went to the Dragons starting with a big dig from junior libero Tierra Schardt and ending with kills by freshman Payton Bauer to give them a 25-10 victory.
The Dragons took control of set two, going on an 8–0 run late in the set to give them a 20-9 lead. Their tough serving continued with Sasse adding two more ace serves and freshman Molley Drohman getting one as the Dragons won set two 25-12.
“I knew today may be a little tougher due to hard competition on Saturday and Monday, but tonight was a good chance for another tough game before subs,” said Dragons head coach Audrey Parks. “I’m disappointed in how we performed against Axtell. I felt like our passing defense lacked to a point (where) we couldn’t run our offense. The girls have a strong goals coming into subs and we are ready for three days of practice to prepare for it.”