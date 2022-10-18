ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs closed out the regular season Tuesday night by playing in the championship game of their home invite against the Axell Wildcats (21-8).

The Mustangs defeated the Friend Bulldogs earlier in the night and the Wildcats won in straight sets against the Deshler Dragons. The Wildcats then made quick work of the Mustangs in the championship game winning 25-9, 25-10.

