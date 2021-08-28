GRAND ISLAND — There was a lot of lightning flashing across the Nebraska sky as the prep football season officially got under way Friday.
For those in Grand Island, it was easy to mistake the ground-rumbling stampede of the Sutton Mustangs for the clashing of thunder.
The Mustangs have a lot of new faces, but the style of play is still the same: control the ball and lower the boom on the opponent. Sutton dominated Grand Island Central Catholic with its ground attack and its physical defense, coming away with a 37-7 victory in a game that was shortened due to lightning and impeding stormy weather.
“We’re the same style and do the same stuff, and we have the kids to fit our power game really well,” said Sutton head coach Steve Ramer. “We have a lot of new faces, and the first half showed that. We missed a lot of blocks...It was a lot of guys’ first time starting, and it was a lot of our line’s first time starting, but in the second half we did a good job of doing what we wanted to do.”
“(Sutton) is a good football program. Not just a team, but a good football program,” said GICC head coach Timothy Dvorak. “They’ve been building this from year to year, and the kids know what’s coming and what to do as they grow up.”
The time of possession in the game heavily favored the Mustangs, and it wasn’t close. Sutton’s first drive of the game lasted roughly 8 minutes, and its next two combined for another 9. And just like that, after those three Mustang possessions, there were just 36 seconds left before the half.
“It’s a mental game. Do you get mentally defeated when they march it for 7, 8, 9 minutes?” Dvorak said. “It’s a mental game at that point, whether you can stay tough against it... We hung in there mentally and physically from the start of the game, but that’s wha this offense does, is wear you down both mentally and physically.”
The Mustangs scored on two of those possessions. The first touchdown — which capped a 14-play, 70-yard drive — was punched in from 12-yards out by bruising running back Paxton Olson. On that first drive alone, Olson carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards.
After GICC later scored to take a 7-6 lead, the Mustangs went on another long scoring drive, this one lasting 11 plays and covering 78 yards. This time, it was quarterback Myles Jones that found the end zone, scoring on a 1-yard sneak.
Nothing seemed to change in the third quarter, when Sutton opened the second half with a 7-minute drive. Olson’s second touchdown of the game extended the Mustangs’ lead to 22-7. Meanwhile, Grand Island Central Catholic went three-and-out on its only possession of the third — again, in case that didn’t sink in, those three plays were the only offensive plays ran for the Crusaders in the quarter.
Through three quarters of play, GICC had run just 28 plays. A lot of that is the efficiency of the Sutton ground game, but it’s also a credit to the defense for getting the Crusader offense off the field quickly.
“Our defense is our backbone; that’s where we return the most starters,” Ramer said. “Our offense works with our defense, and we talk every year that we just want to get 14 points on the board in the first half and then leave it up to our defense the rest of the game.”
“(Sutton’s) defense is tough,” Dvorak said. “They’re physical and they’re going to come at you. They made some adjustments, and in the end, they were just more aggressive.”
In the fourth quarter, Sutton tacked on another touchdown to make the lead 30-7. Olson punched the ball in from the 1-yard line. On the Mustangs next possession, Olson found the end zone for the fourth time on the night, breaking off his longest run of the night with a 32-yard scamper up the middle of the field.
Olson was the epitome of a workhorse running back, toting the rock 34 times for 189 yards and four TDs. Ramer said his senior back is as tough as they come.
“He had over 30 carries in the heat like (Friday night), and he looked just as good at the end as he did in the beginning,” the Sutton coach said. “He’s a guy we trust with the ball, and he runs hard.”
Just before Sutton’s ensuing kickoff after Olson’s long run, lightning struck nearby, causing the game to go into a delay. With just 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in a 30-point game — and with the threat of incoming weather looming — the contest was ended without either team retaking the field.
Matthew Davis tallied 82 yards rushing for the Mustangs and had some big plays on defense. The Crusaders, on the other hand, recorded just 49 yards rushing and 79 yards through the air, for a quiet total of 128 yards of offense. Ben Ablerts scored GICC’s only touchdown, while quarterback Brayton Johnson recorded 106 yards of total offense.
Sutton will again be on the road next week for a top 10 showdown, as the No. 8 Mustangs visit No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia.
“We knew the first half was going to be slow for us because we had a lot of new starters,” Ramer said. “We know that GICC is a pretty good team with great speed, and now we’re going to Wilber next — we’re just a work in progress. We’re going to be that way until we get these new faces some playing time.”
Sutton......................6 8 8 15 — 37
GICC............................6 0 0 0 — 0
Sut — 12 rush Paxton Olson (run failed)
GICC — 1 run Ben Alberts (kick good)
Sut — 1 run Myles Jones (Olson run)
Sut — 2 run Olson (Jones run)
Sut — 1 run Olson (Jones to Caleb Ladehoff)
Sut — 32 run Olson (Jonathan Olvera kick)
Rushing — S, Paxton Olson 34-189, Jesse Herndon 7-14, Matthew Davis 5-82, Myles Jones 7-49, Garrison Perrien 1-0; GICC, Brayton Johnson 6-27, Gage Steinke 2-7, Ben Alberts 5-10, Jack Steenson 2-5.
Passing — S, Jones 2-3-0 36; GICC, Johnson 7-17-1 79.
Receiving — S, Davis 1-21, Olson 1-15; GICC, Marcus Lowry 3-50, Isaac Herbek 3-16, Steinke 1-13.