The Nebraska baseball and softball programs will honor the life and legacy of legendary former Major League Baseball player Jackie Robinson during their games on April 15, a day commonly known as Jackie Robinson Day in MLB.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the debut of Jackie Robinson, who broke the "baseball color line" and became the first African American athlete to play in MLB.
"Jackie Robinson overcame significant adversity during his baseball career and life," said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We can all learn something from his steadfast resolve and incredible ability to deal with the pressure he faced. I encourage our Husker fans to reflect on Jackie Robinson's legacy and his importance to the world of athletics."
The baseball program will pay homage to Robinson by having former Husker Shawn Buchanan throw out the first pitch against BYU at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15.
Buchanan played for the Huskers from 1988-91 and was a second-team All-Big Eight honoree and two-time captain. The Gary, Ind., native totaled 185 hits, 33 doubles, 21 triples, 24 home runs, 140 RBI, 157 runs and 42 stolen bases in 212 games with the Big Red. Buchanan holds the school records for triples in a game with three against Wayne State on February 12, 1990. Buchanan also is the single-season and all-time school record holder with nine triples in 1990 and 21 triples in his Husker career.
The softball program will call on former letterwinner and standout pitcher Peaches James to throw out the first pitch to honor Robinson at their series opener vs. Minnesota at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.
Inducted into the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018, James was a two-time finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award in her four seasons. A four-time team MVP, James was a key force behind Husker teams that won 149 games in her four seasons, the most victories in a four-year stretch in program history. James accounted for 98 of those wins, compiling a 98-38 career record with a 1.19 ERA. She ended her career with a school-record 945 strikeouts and still holds the Nebraska record with 44 career shutouts. James ranks either first or second on seven of Nebraska's 10 all-time pitching charts. James also wore the number 42, which is currently retired by Nebraska softball.
Both teams will wear a special edition adidas warm-up shirt featuring the iconic number "42".