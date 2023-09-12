STANFORD, Calif. — Nebraska volleyball was back in the national spotlight Tuesday night, and the Huskers didn’t disappoint.
The fourth-ranked Huskers topped No. 5 Stanford 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21 in front of a national TV audience on ESPN.
NU’s win was its first regular-season road victory against a top-five team since 2017 (at No. 2 Penn State), the program’s first win over Stanford since 2008, and the first win by Nebraska over the Cardinal inside Maples Pavilion.
Nebraska improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2016 while Stanford fell to 6-2 on the season.
“It’s early in the season, but we talked about this was a big test for us coming out here and we wanted to see how we’d respond,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Hopefully we’ll build some confidence from this; they know they can play at a really high level.”
Merritt Beason led the Huskers with 15 kills, while Harper Murray put down 12 kills on .417 hitting with four blocks and three ace serves. Andi Jackson tallied eight kills on .462 hitting, and Bekka Allick chipped in seven kills on .500 hitting with a career-high eight blocks. Lindsay Krause recorded seven kills.
Nebraska hit .333, while Stanford hit .218. The Huskers had three more blocks (11 1/2-8 1/2) and four more kills (52-48). NU also had eight more digs (38-30). Lexi Rodriguez had 12 digs, while Bergen Reilly had seven digs to go with 37 assists and three kills.
“I’m just happy for them,” said Cook. “They’ve been working really hard and this is our first really big moment, and they stepped up and competed really well.”
Cook complimented Stanford, which had won the last five meetings against Nebraska, including four-set wins the last two seasons.
The Huskers had dropped just one set prior to Tuesday before the Cardinal avoided the sweep Tuesday by winning the third set.
“Stanford is a great team, they’ve got some great players,” Cook said. “This is a whole other level than what we’ve been playing. Their setter is really good and they serve really tough.”
The Cardinal were led by 15 kills from Caitie Baird, with another 12 coming from Kendall Kipp. Setter Kami Miner had 38 assists.
Nebraska won a deuce game in the first set, which Cook said was crucial to the night going the Huskers’ way, considering thee team’s recent history.
“That was a huge two-point game to win on the road, at Stanford,” Cook said. “We weren’t playing that well that first game. But we talk about it all the time — gotta win the close games.”
The Huskers dominated the second set, hitting .696 (17 kills on 23 attempts) to take a 2-0 match lead.
Stanford broke away from a 17-17 tie in the third on consecutive kills by Baird, the start of an 8-2 run to end the set.
The Cardinal hit .218 for the match, the highest opponent percentage against the Huskers this season. But Nebraska still registered 11 blocks and had 38 digs while holding the Cardinal more than 100 percentage points below its average attack.
“I thought we did some good things (defensively),” Cook said, before referencing a save by defensive specialist Laney Choboy in the fourth set.
“That messes with teams, when its supposed to be a kill and here it comes back over. I thought we played pretty good, but we’re not used to a physical team as they are. They’re hitting at a different angle than the teams we’ve been playing.”
Nebraska never trailed in the fourth set, pulling away with a 4-0 run that made the score 21-15. The Cardinal staved off three match points before Jackson finalized the result.
“It was a stressful match,” Cook said. “But I love how we compete. We competed really hard.”