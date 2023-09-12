at Stanford courtesy.jpg
Nebraska celebrates its match victory over Stanford Tuesday inside Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. The Huskers won in four sets, beating Stanford for the first time since 2008.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

STANFORD, Calif. — Nebraska volleyball was back in the national spotlight Tuesday night, and the Huskers didn’t disappoint.

The fourth-ranked Huskers topped No. 5 Stanford 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21 in front of a national TV audience on ESPN.

