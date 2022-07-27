LINCOLN — Faith Molina and Peytin Hudson represented Hastings High in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star softball game Wednesday night at Bowlin Field in Lincoln.
The pair of Tigers didn't get to don the orange and black one final time, but wore Blue jerseys in their last high school game, which ended a 6-0 loss to the Red team.
Hastings head coach Ashley Speak led the Blue team; she was assisted by Grand Island Central Catholic's Brock Culler, who will become the head coach at Concordia University in Seward.
Molina, who will pitch for Doane University, threw two scoreless innings for the Blues while Hudson, an Ottawa University pledge, didn't have as clean of an outing.
During their high school careers, Molina and Hudson went to four state tournaments and were key pieces in Tiger program history. They were the two arms Hastings rode to consecutive state championship game appearances and runner-up finishes.