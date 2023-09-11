LINCOLN — Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule understands the frustration fans are feeling with an 0-2 start to the season, brought on largely by eight turnovers and misfires on offense, in general, and inconsistency at quarterback, in particular.
Nebraska's latest setback came in a 36-14 loss at Colorado on Saturday, during which NU trailed just 13-7 near the end of the third quarter before it all came apart.
Husker fans took to social media and postgame call-in shows, calling for a change at quarterback among other things.
Rhule asked fans to be patient with the process of rebuilding the program, during his weekly news conference in Lincoln on Monday ahead of Nebraska's first home game of the season Saturday night against Northern Illinois.
After all, Nebraska hired Rhule to build the program from the ground up.
That means not taking shortcuts along the way.
"This is kinda what you get when you hire me," Rhule told reporters.
"It's not gonna be a quick fix, not overnight. It's gonna be what we believe, built to last. We take advantage of these painful, painful moments. We sit there and as a coaching staff we say to ourselves, 'Our goal is in three years we'll look back and say that we did our best coaching during these weeks.' I understand if there's frustration.
"We're trying to learn how to win. That's everything. Obviously, can you turn the ball over four times and win? No."
Rhule said he shoulders the blame for the turnovers that include three fumbles and one interception, one week after committing four turnovers at Minnesota.
"I take accountability to the guys," he said.
"I did a poor job last week of preparing for the crowd noise. I didn't do a good enough job. And that's not an excuse, that's me. I honestly did not do a good enough job. Why? We were going on silent (silent count) and we fumbled the ball too many times."
Early on in preparation for the Huskies, NU's starting quarterback Jeff Sims has not practiced as he works on recovery from an ankle injury suffered late in the game at Colorado.
It was reported early on to be a high ankle sprain but Rhule said it's not as bad as it could have been, as it usually takes four to five weeks to heal.
Rhule received a lot of criticism following the loss to Colorado when he told reporters he had not considered making a change at quarterback because of the turnovers.
Backups Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy both saw playing time against the Buffaloes after the Sims' injury. Haarberg led the team on its second scoring drive late in the game.
Sims may or may not be ready to play this week.
"I want to see him practice first," Rhule said when asked if Sims would start this week.
"Jeff's our starting quarterback, so if this hadn't happened, he'd still be out there. That being said, we can't keep turning the ball over. There's that fine line. When you're the quarterback, not everything is your fault. They snap the ball and it hits a guy in motion — sometimes, that's the quarterback's fault, sometimes it's someone else's fault. This is top-down, starting with me. Hey, we have to be better. We can't be minus eight (turnovers)."
If Sims is unable to play, Rhule said he saw enough from Haarberg at Colorado to turn to the sophomore from Kearney if need be. Purdy also continues to nurse a groin injury.
"I thought the moment wasn’t too big for him," Rhule said about Haarberg.
"What I loved was that three times he had a guy coming and blitzing him in the face and he stood in there and threw it. That’s the courage that we need. I thought he looked excellent running the football, which we knew."
Rhule has been lauded for his attention to detail.
Much of the frustration with two losses to start the season stems from years of struggle within the program, something that's wearing on the fan base.
Rhule said he's concerned with the here-and-now coming off of what was just his second game as NU's head coach.
"I think we have a good team," he said.
"We're doing things that are causing us to lose. We have to fix those things. It's just so incremental to me that I’m just right here in the moment right now.”
In other notes:
-Colorado players and fans have expressed outrage at Rhule bringing players to the middle of the field before the game in Boulder. The move was seen as a sign of disrespect.
Rhule told reporters on Monday it is something he's done before games for years — pray for the safety of players.
"We do it every game," he said.
"We go there and we pray for blessings. I asked Shedeur (Sanders, CU starting quarterback) if he wanted to pray with us. I pray over every field. I am a public official but I can have my own faith. I say pray; we take a moment as a team. We have Muslim guys, we have non-believers. We just take a moment as a team and I want that field to be safe for everybody."
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke up the pregame meeting at midfield, and said after the game Rhule had disrespected the Buffs' program and its leader, his father, Deion Sanders.
"When you are losing people are going to say all kinds of things about you," Rhule said. "I know exactly who I am. I am coaching this team with class and I am not changing and I went over and I shook (Coach Sanders') hand and I whispered in his ear. I have never disrespected an opponent a day in my life and I never will."
-Nebraska continues to work young players into the rotation at wide receiver as they become ready.
Rhule said NU is beginning to see the emergence of Jaylen Lloyd, Malachi Coleman and transfer Joshua Fleeks.
In addition, freshman Jaidyn Doss continues to work his way back from a broken arm and is back at practice this week, according to Rhule. Lincoln High walk on Kenneth Williams, Jeremiah Charles and Brice Turner are "coming on" and "waiting for their time."