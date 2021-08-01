HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Kaelan Schultz likes the feeling of playing with a chip on her shoulder.
That’s the motivation she and her Nebraska Gold softball teammates played with all summer, and it concluded Saturday with a national championship in the Premier Girls Fastpitch 18 and under tournament.
“I feel like the level of softball in Nebraska is under-appreciated,” Schultz said. “We have so many talented athletes here and we all can do what the big girls do in California and Texas and all that. It just shows that anyone from any state, including Nebraska, can be on that big stage like we were. It really just shows Nebraska girls can play.”
The stage was set in a storybook, with revenge a main piece of the plot and ESPN cameras airing the game on television.
Following a loss to the Lady Dukes softball team earlier in the tournament, Nebraska Gold had a chance to erase the earlier hurt and turn it into an overwhelming feeling of joy.
Fourteen Nebraskans — including Schultz — a Coloradan and a South Dakotan were crowned in Huntington Beach, Calif., after a grueling trip through the loser’s bracket.
The team played 14 games in 10 days. It culminated with a winner-take-all rematch that lasted nine innings.
Millard West’s Ava Rongisch provided the game-winning hit for Gold in the bottom of the ninth in a 2-1 ballgame.
“We tried to keep ourselves contained in the dugout until the run was officially scored,” Schultz said with a laugh. “It was just a surreal feeling. I had never experienced a dog pile and I did, and I was crying and a lot of my teammates were crying. We worked really hard to get to that point and then we got it and it was just amazing.”
Schultz finished the game 1-for-4. Her double to lead off the seventh started the Gold’s game-tying rally. She played right field behind Jordyn Bahl, who is the No. 1-ranked recruit from the class of 2021 and has signed with Oklahoma.
Bahl scattered four hits and struck out an astounding 20 batters.
“A lot of things impress me about her,” Schultz said of Bahl. “Every softball player knows who Jordyn Bahl is. She is a great athlete but is just as good of a teammate. She’s down to earth and so humble... I’m sad I only got one season with her, but I’m very excited to see what she does at Oklahoma. She is an absolute star on and off the field.”
Hastings grad Sophie Cerveny, who is headed to Nebraska-Omaha in a few weeks, played left field for Gold.
Schultz said sharing the experience with one of her high school teammates — and best friends — made it that much sweeter.
“We’re almost like sisters,” Schultz, a South Dakota State commit, said. “It was really sad because it was our last game ever together, but I know she’s going to do great things at Omaha.”
Nebraska Gold secured the win over the nation’s top recruit for the class of 2023 in Keagan Rothrock.
The Lady Dukes’ ace, who committed to Florida as a seventh grader, struck out nine.
Schultz will be one of the key members back for Hastings High in the fall as the team eyes another run to the Class B state tournament.
The Tigers lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic in the state championship last season.
“I want to win a state title,” said Schultz, whose walk-off home run against Northwest sent Hastings to the tournament’s final day for the first time in program history last fall.
“We have a lot of our girls back. We are missing a few key pieces, but I know that if we work really hard and if we push ourselves to what we want, we’re going to do it. I just want to ball out and give it my all this year.”
LAD...............000 010 000 — 1 4 0
NEB...............000 000 101 — 2 7 1
W — Jordyn Bahl. L — Keegan Rothrock.
2B — H, Mia Jarecki, Kaelan Schultz.