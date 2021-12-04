The 10th-seeded Nebraska volleyball team advanced to its 10th straight NCAA Regional Saturday night with a second-round sweep of Florida State by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 at the Devaney Center.
“I thought we did a nice job tonight. We took care of business, and we did some really good things tonight," said Nebraska head coach John Cook. "I thought Florida State served really tough. They had a couple servers that were really giving us a hard time that we did not see on video, so we made adjustments in the game. They are a solid team, and I thought we made enough runs and played well enough to break all three games open and win 3-0. So good job by the Huskers on that.”
The Huskers improved to 23-7 on the year, while FSU finished its season at 20-10. With the win, Nebraska moves on to the Austin (Texas) Regional, where the Huskers will face Illinois on Thursday. The Fighting Illini upset seventh-seeded Kentucky, the defending national champion, on Saturday.
Three Huskers finished with double-digit kills and two players posted double-doubles. Madi Kubik had a match-high 12 kills and added a season-high 15 digs for her sixth double-double of the year. Ally Batenhorst had 11 kills and hit .308 in only her second NCAA Tournament match, while Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills on a .429 attack percentage. Nicklin Hames dished out 39 assists and had 12 digs for her team-leading 20th double-double of the season. Kayla Caffey added nine kills and five blocks, while Lindsay Krause put down eight kills and had four stuffs. Lexi Rodriguez led Nebraska with 18 digs, and Kenzie Knuckles tied her career high with three service aces to go with eight digs.
“We have to be balanced," Cook said. "Nicklin did a really good job of getting everybody involved tonight. And I mean, Ally could have had a lot more sets, but she wasn’t into some of those games. I think she only got through there one or two times, so she wasn't up there that much. I thought sets to the middle were good, and Krause got a lot of swings, so it's good. And Nicklin got three kills and that's her goal — a kill a game.”
As a team, Nebraska had 54 kills, its high for a three-set match this season. The Huskers recorded 71 digs, a school record for a three-set NCAA Tournament match. Nebraska also out-blocked Florida State 9-6 and had a 4-2 edge in service aces.
Audrey Koenig led Florida State with nine kills. Lily Tessier had 24 assists for the Seminoles, and Emery Dupes had a match-high 20 digs.
"They’ve got some size and good hitting as well, but they did a nice job on defense," said Florida State head coach Chris Poole. "You look at early in the match, and there were some nice rallies going on because that was one of our strengths this year was defense and passing and normally, we’d be able to put down some of those balls. We weren’t able to put them down all the time today, and at times that can be frustrating, so I think Nebraska did a nice job keeping the ball off the floor and forcing us to have to keep coming back at them, and that was the difference."
Set 1
Two Kubik kills spurred NU to an early 4-2 advantage before a 4-0 run put FSU on top. The Huskers regained the lead on a 7-2 run with three kills and a block by Batenhorst, a Hames ace and two more kills from Kubik that brought it to 12-9. The lead increased to 15-11 by the media timeout, with NU hitting .423 with no errors.
FSU pulled within three twice on Husker miscues, but at 18-15 NU responded with a 5-0 run on four kills between Batenhorst, Kubik and Caffey, plus a Caffey/Batenhorst block. Batenhorst swatted another kill to get it to set point, after which a kill and a solo block by Sydney Conley bookended a 3-0 FSU run. Out of an NU timeout, Kubik terminated to finish it off, 25-20.
NU hit above .300 for much of the opening set, ultimately coming in at a .294 clip. Kubik and Batenhorst combined for 13 of Nebraska's 19 kills, with the junior tallying seven and the freshman posting six with no errors for .667 hitting. Caffey had three blocks as NU had a 4-1 advantage at the net.
Set 2
Out of a 2-2 lock, NU rattled off five straight with the help of two blocks and a kill apiece between Krause and Stivrins, leading 7-2 when FSU called a timeout. The Seminoles trimmed it to 7-6 before a Kubik kill and a trio of FSU errors boosted NU's advantage to 11-6.
The Huskers assumed their largest lead of six on a Kubik kill at 20-14. After FSU got within three, the Huskers responded with Batenhorst and Krause kills to reach set point at 24-19. The Seminoles got back within two at 24-22 on three straight NU attack errors, but Krause's sixth kill of the set capped it at 25-22 for a 2-0 match lead.
In addition to her six kills, Krause added three blocks in set two.
Set 3
Nebraska trailed early in the third set as FSU went up 4-1. Five Stivrins kills powered a 9-1 Husker run that spotted them a 10-5 edge. Florida State cut the lead to two with three straight points. It was still a two-point set at 13-11 before the Huskers used a 4-0 run to pull away. NU earned its first match point at 24-17 following a Caffey kill, and then Caffey closed out the match with another kill three rallies later.
Stivrins had five kills in the third set, while Hames had three kills.
Up Next
Nebraska advances to NCAA Regional play, Dec. 9 and 11, in Austin, Texas, facing Big Ten peer Illinois on Thursday. Match times and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days.