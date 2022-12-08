LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before Nebraska could reach Omaha another "O" stood in the way.
Ninth-ranked Oregon dashed the Huskers' dreams of potentially advancing to the NCAA volleyball championship's final site in their home state with a win in a Sweet 16 match at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., Thursday morning.
The Ducks (26-5) survived in five sets against No. 7 Nebraska 14-25, 26-24, 22-25, 32-30 15-11 in a match that lasted more than three hours and began at 8 a.m. pacific time.
"I'm just so proud of these guys," said Oregon coach Matt Ulmer, whose team boosted its current win streak to 16 matches.
"I mean, they never give up, ever... They never feel like they're going to lose no matter what the circumstances are, they just have total belief in themselves."
The Ducks hung onto their faith during the fourth set when they faced three match points after holding set point.
The Huskers (26-6) scored three straight after trailing 24-22 with consecutive kills by Whitney Lauenstein, who finished the match with 12, to pull within a point of reaching the Elite 8.
They did so again at 28-27 with a block by Madi Kubik and Kaitlyn Hord, and again at 29-28 on a Kubik kill.
Then Nebraska ran out of substitutions. At one point, all 5-feet, 6-inches of serving specialist Maisie Boesiger was in the front row. Then setter Anni Evans (5-foot-9).
"That's one of the challenges of running 6-2 (offense)," said Nebraska coach John Cook, whose team suffered its first loss in a five-set match this season.
"When you get into an over-30 game, you're going to run out of subs. We've been trying to protect that, and we had to gamble and go for it... We had our chances to win way before that."
The Ducks ultimately took the set 32-30, forcing a winner-take-all fifth.
They won that, too, thanks in large part to a 7-0 run that had Nebraska trailing 13-4 with its season on the line.
"Nebraska is so great, they're a really good team," Ulmer said. "Their defense, that's the toughest defense we've played against, not even close. Their block was excellent. They fought just as equally as hard, I thought, and the end of the fifth set showed you. They were never out of it either."
The Huskers rattled off a 7-1 run — six points came consecutively as Oregon held match point — before the Ducks sealed a date with host Louisville in Saturday's regional final.
"It was a great match. I thought Oregon made a couple plays to win it," Cook said. "Sometimes that's how those things go. A couple of deuce games and they made some great plays.
"I told the team I don't really feel like we lost that match, that Oregon won it."
The Ducks beat what Cook called "the grittiest team I've ever coached."
"All the stuff we've dealt with this year with lineup changes and players coming in and out, and all the changes — this team's handled it great, and they never quit. They could’ve packed it in during game five there and I think we had a lot of people believing we might come back and tie that thing up.
"I don't think there's anybody in Nebraska that's not proud of them."
Oregon came out sluggish, suffering a 25-14 loss in the opening set. The Ducks hit just .026 with eight kills while Nebraska had 14 and hit .220.
“This is a game of errors, you know, and so if you can be the one that can understand that and just bounce back quicker, be more resilient, then you have a much better chance of just staying in that match," Ulmer said.
The Ducks, who had fallen to Nebraska in a regional final in 2018, bounced back with a 26-24 win in the second before faltering late in the third.
"They make so many plays that are going to make you feel like you can never win, which I feel like they did time and time again," Ulmer said of Nebraska.
"But you just go back and do the best that you can do, and again just trusting that we’re a really good team and that we can make plays too. So I feel like you kind of saw the confidence on both sides go up and down, little bit of a rollercoaster.”
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause led the team with 16 kills on .324 hitting. She said the Huskers were playing with the right energy level from the get-go, but Oregon's got stronger as the match progressed, which helped the Ducks excel late.
"I feel like we started out this match and we were really great and I don't think we lost that energy, but Oregon kind of got their energy," she said. "We left it all out there and they ended up just having a little more.”
PAC-12 Freshman of the Year Mimi Colyer sparked Oregon's offense, finishing with a match-high 26 kills on .254 hitting. Brooke Nuneviller added 16 kills and Morgan Lewis 13 on 57 assists from transfer setter Hannah Pukis.
"They run a great offense," Cook said. "When they pass, they're really hard to defend. That first game we put on a clinic and our defense gave us chances to win. Their defense was great too.
"At the end of the day they killed more balls than we did and that's usually one of the things that determines who wins and loses, but we out-served and out-blocked them. It was a great match and it could have gone either way."
Ally Batenhorst had 15 kills for the Huskers, who had aspirations of reaching the Final Four in Omaha.
Cook said the show will go on without Nebraska. And it will still be a show.
“I know the magic that happens if we get to Omaha to play there, but does it make this sting any more? No," he said.
"Omaha is going to put on a great Final Four, they always do. It’s the best college sports town in America. It’ll be a heck of a Final Four, whether we’re playing or not. It doesn’t take anything away from this year and the season and so, no it doesn’t sting any more.”
Note: Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames ends her career No. 1 in assists in program history with 5.084. She's third in career digs (1,587).
Oregon (26-5).................14 26 22 32 15
Nebraska (26-6)..............25 24 25 30 11
Oregon (kills-aces-blocks)
Mimi Colyer 26-1-3, Brooke Nuneviller 16-0-2, Morgan Lewis 13-0-0, Karson Bacon 7-0-1, Hannah Pukis 6-2-1, Kiari Robey 5-0-5, Gloria Mutiri 1-0-0, Daley McClellan 0-1-0, Colby Neal 0-0-0, Georgia Murphy 0-0-0, Elise Agi 0-0-0. Totals: 74-4-7.
Assists—Pukis 57. Digs— 83 (Murphy 21, Pukis 20 Nuneviller 15, Colyer 13).
Nebraska (kills-aces-blocks)
Lindsay Krause 16-0-6, Ally Batenhorst 15-2-3, Whitney Lauenstein 12-0-3, Madi Kubik 9-1-2, Kaitlyn Hord 7-0-9, Bekka Allick 4-0-2, Nicklin Hames 0-2-0, Anni Evans 0-1-0, Maisie Boesiger 0-0-0, Lexi Rodriguez 0-1-0. Totals: 63-7-14.
Assists—Hames 24, Evans 22. Digs— 78 (Rodriguez 18, Kubik 17, Evans 15, Hames 12, Batenhorst 12).