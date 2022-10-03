Allick at Maryland.jpg
Buy Now

Bekka Allick (5) and the rest of the Nebraska volleyball team celebrate a point during their match Sunday against Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The thid-rated Huskers won in four sets.

 Courtesy

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22) win at Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers improved to 12-1 (4-0 Big Ten) on the season with their fifth straight win. Nebraska’s 12-1 start is its best since 2018.

0
0
0
0
0