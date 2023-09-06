LINCOLN — The Bob Devaney Sports Center has become synonymous with state championship volleyball. It’s where every high school program in the state dreams of ending its season.
The home venue of the Huskers, though, was home to a collegiate state championship Wednesday night.
No. 4 Nebraska handled 16th-ranked Creighton in four sets 25-9, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 to win the only-imaginary college state championship trophy, a week after the Huskers swept Omaha — the state’s only other Division I program — inside Memorial Stadium during the world-record Volleyball Day in Nebraska showcase.
“It’s becoming kind of a big deal to win a state championship with three great programs in Division I in Nebraska,” said Husker coach John Cook.
Creighton has a long history of success under coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, including nine straight Big East regular season titles. But its track record against Nebraska hasn’t changed. The Huskers’ win on Wednesday was its 22nd all-time against the Bluejays, with no losses.
Omaha, with its hire of Matt Buttermore five years ago, has been a steady force in a less-competitive Summit League, where the Mavericks have been to consecutive conference tournament finals.
Nebraska’s identity as a volleyball state only seems to be expanding.
A week apart, the in-state matchups were seen by a combined 100,659 people. That’s a world-record 92,003 packed inside the Husker football stadium, plus the 8,656 at Devaney Wednesday night.
Both were records in their own right, setting new marks for the venues they were viewed in.
“I think really what that is — the biggest crowd here — that’s the respect for Nebraska and Creighton,” said Cook. “You want to call it a rivalry or whatever it is, there’s a lot of respect and there’s Nebraska kids on the court. I think our fans, it’s a continuation of last week and volleyball in the state. People want to be here on a Wednesday night. It’s pretty impressive.”
Wednesday night was the first time Creighton had visited the Devaney Center since 2019. The last two seasons the teams had met inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha — last year’s match was moved there to set a new NCAA attendance record that was broken weeks later by Wisconsin and Florida in Madison, Wisc.
“Just to get to play Creighton in a home game, I knew that was going to be really fun,” said Nebraska outside hitter Lindsay Krause, an Omaha Skutt grad.
Said freshman Laney Choboy: “I think after playing the stadium match and having 92,000 people, coming here honestly didn’t feel that different. I think our fans are just crazy every single game.”
Creighton and Nebraska get-togethers rarely lack hype.
But Wednesday’s matchup took a hit off the bat with its absence of Bluejay star Norah Sis, who missed the first match of her career with an abdominal strain she suffered at Tuesday’s practice.
“We don’t know how long she’s out but that’s what’s going on with her,” Bernthal Booth said after the match.
The 2022 Big East player of the year, Sis entered Wednesday’s match second on the team in kills averaging 4.13 per set. She was dressed but did not warm up.
Sis’ best friend, Krause, was unaware she wouldn’t be playing. Though, Krause did roll a mini volleyball to Sis during pregame introductions.
“She wouldn’t have told me she’s not playing, because then we’d have an advantage that she’s not playing,” Krause said.
The absence of Sis contributed to Creighton’s positioning behind the 8-ball from the outset. Nebraska pummeled the ‘Jays in the opener, holding them to single digit scoring for just the third time in at least eight years.
CU scored nine points in the first set, with 13 hitting errors and a -.290 attack percentage. The Bluejays (6-2) managed only five points in the third set of a four-set loss against Kentucky last season. Before that, it had been since 2015 that Creighton failed to reach double-digits in a set.
The Huskers rolled through the second set, as well, but got complacent in the third.
Creighton handed Nebraska its first set loss of the season, clinching the deuce game after the Huskers closed to one from a 21-17 deficit.
“We’ve got to learn how finish matches when we have a team down,” Cook said. “I just thought we started making a bunch of errors in game three and we’ve got to fix that.”
Nebraska’s defense was tough throughout. The Huskers scored seven blocks in the first two sets and finished with 10 to Creighton’s three. All-America libero Lexi Rodriguez registered 14 digs.
The Bluejays eventually climbed out of the negative to hit .109 for the match, but with 28 attack errors opposite 42 team kills.
Destiny Ndam-Simpson led the ‘Jays in Sis’ stead, terminating a team-high 13 kills while hitting .242.
Cook credited Creighton setter Kendra Wait for the Bluejays’ operating without their All-American.
“She made some great plays at the net, gave us fits attacking, and gave us fits with our blockers,” he said, adding later, “We prepared for her, but she’s that good. She gave us fits. if you really know volleyball, she made some amazing plays at the net that I haven’t seen many setters be able to do.
“If I was the Creighton coach, I’d be buying her dinner wherever she wants tonight.”
After a confounded pause from the crowd of reporters who wondered if such a gesture was allowed, Cook smiled and delivered a punchline.
“It’s legal now by the way.”
The Huskers (6-0) rang up 52 kills to just 16 errors for a .305 success rate at the net. Bergen Reilly’s 42 assists found six different hitters.
Merritt Beason led the attack with her match-high 17 kills. Krause added 12 and Harper Murray 10.
“We really had to raise it up in game four to win that match,” Cook said. “Much respect for Creighton as always. Those guys play really hard.”