LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne led five Huskers in double figures with 21 points as Nebraska rolled to the largest season-opening victory margin in school history with a 100-36 women's basketball win over Omaha on Monday.

Playing in front of the second-largest season-opening crowd in Husker women's basketball history with 6,233 on hand at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska buried 14 three-pointers with all 10 active Huskers sinking at least one long-range shot in the game. While the Huskers got 42 points from beyond the arc, they also got 50 points in the paint. Bourne, a 6-2 junior from Canberra, Australia, went 10-for-15 from the field, including Nebraska's second three-pointer of the game to cap a 12-0 game-opening scoring run. Bourne added a game-high-tying nine rebounds to help lead the Big Red inside. She scored 11 of NU's first 16 points to open the contest.

