WBB WNIT Rd 2 vs Northern Iowa
Nebraska’s Sam Haiby (4) and Jaz Shelley celebrate during the Huskers’ second round win over Northern Iowa in the Women’s NIT Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Scott Bruhn/AP

Nebraska Athletic Communications

LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne notched her second straight double-double to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women’s basketball team cruised to a 77-57 victory over Northern Iowa in the second round of the Postseason WNIT on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

