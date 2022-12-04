COLLGE PARK, Md. — Jaz Shelley, Isabelle Bourne, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski all provided huge performances, as Nebraska snapped No. 20 Maryland's 15-game series domination in a 90-67 pounding of the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center on Sunday.

Nebraska improved to 6-3 on the season while opening Big Ten Conference play with a huge road win. Maryland slipped to 7-3 and 0-1 in the league.

