SUPERIOR — After two straight trips to the state wrestling tournament, including a state finals berth, Superior’s Hayden Neeman said he’s learned to focus on the present. He’s not looking into the future at a trip to state or even the district meet; he’s only concentrated on the match in front of him.
In Friday’s home Superior Invite, Neeman didn’t have to concentrate on his matches for very long. The Wildcats senior went 4-0 and didn’t have a match last longer than a minute. His four pins propelled him to a gold medal and helped his team place fourth.
“I take it day by day and just work as hard as I can,” Neeman said.
Neeman recorded pins in 13, 49, 21 and 32 seconds, the last of which came in the finals against Conestoga’s James Kansteeiner. Neeman, who improved to 24-3 on the season, said he expected to do well in Friday’s meet, just as he expects from himself any time he steps on the mat.
“I felt pretty solid,” he said. “There wasn’t much competition for me, but I felt pretty solid out there.”
As a sophomore, Neeman placed second at 106 pounds in Class D. After Superior moved up to C, Neeman made the jump to 126 pounds and went 2-2 in a loaded bracket. Now, off to a great start to his senior season, Neeman is expecting himself to get better with each match as the season hits the home stretch.
“I don’t think I’ll ever be satisfied with the level I’m at — I’d like to be at the top of every level, but that’s not always going to be the case,” Neeman said. “I just have to focus on my technique and taking it one match at a time.”
Neeman’s first-place finish led the Wildcats. Teammate Holden McDonald placed second at 120 pounds, and heavyweight Henry Grijalva also took home a silver medal.
Conestoga won the team battle, racking up 183 points to fend off Smith Center, which finished with 168 points.
Smith Center had nine place in the top four, including five gold medalists. Alex Wilkinson, SC’s 145-pound senior, went 3-0 en route to his first-place finish, notching a pair of pins along the way. He said that Smith Center has high expectations for itself this season.
“I feel like we’re improving every day as a team,” Wilkinson said. “I feel like we are definitely going to be a dang good team when we go to state. I feel like we could win state as well.”
Bentley Montgomery (152), Luke Franklin (195), Eli Franklin (220), and Kharson Montgomery (285) also brought home gold medals. Parker Hutchinson, a 138-pounder, was also in the finals for Smith Center, but he lost his finals match in a 5-1 decision. Nate Why (106), Jacoby Feldmann (113), and Will Tucker (120) all placed fourth for SC.
Wilkinson said part of what makes Smith Center so successful is the team’s chemistry and the way each wrestler supports its teammates.
“We like to make sure nobody is on their phones and that they’re down by the mat supporting their teammates,” he said. “Whatever you can do to show that you care. We’re brothers, and I think that’s what should be done…We just have to support each other and improve our skills and technique in the wrestling room. The wrestling room is where winning starts.”
Sutton’s Korey Poppe, a 106-pound freshman, took first place for the Mustangs. Representing the Hastings High junior varsity team, Avery Larsen earned himself a gold medal.
Girls tourney
In the first season of girls wrestling being a sanctioned sport at the high school level, Patricia Arroyo took home a fourth-place medal from the state tournament in Omaha for Red Cloud/Blue Hill. Arroyo said the success she experienced in the state meet put pressure on her to perform this season. So far, she’s lived up to the billing.
“It put a lot of pressure on me,” she said. “A lot of my teammates expect a lot out of me, and sometimes it gets scary; but, at the same time, I find it so fun. It’s just an awesome feeling.”
“Honestly, I just want to do my best, to go out there and do the best I can.”
Arroyo continued her successful season with ha gold medal in Friday’s Superior Invite. The Warcat junior is 15-4 on the season and won all three of her matches on Friday via pin. The longest match she had was 1 minute, 10 seconds. Even when she’s performing at such a high level, Arroyo said she gets butterflies in her stomach when she takes the mat.
“I always get super nervous before a match…but it usually goes pretty well,” Arroyo said. “I think I did really well (Friday). I was hoping to get to do some certain moves, but I didn’t get to do that. Other than that, I did what I wanted to do.”
Conestoga completed the sweep, winning the girls meet in addition to the boys competition. Fillmore Central took second place, led by gold medalists Angelina Schademann and Sarah Turner.
“I told the girls that we grinded pretty hard,” said FC head coach Jeff Wusk. “We didn’t have as many matches (Friday) as the last couple of weeks, so we wanted to work on some specific things, and I think the girls did that.”
Schedemann found herself in a two-person bracket at 100 pounds, as she and Franklin’s Teagan Holmes competed in a best-of-three series. The Panthers’ sophomore won the first two matches via pins, both coming in the second period.
Meanwhile, Turner went 3-0 in the 110-pound bracket, recording a trio of pins. Turner, a freshman, improved to 18-10 on the year.
FC’s JoLee Gewecke pinned her way to the finals in the 120-pound bracket and even led 6-2 in the second period of the finals; but, she suffered a heartbreaking defeat when one move opened the door for Conestoga’s Alex Plowman to notch the pin.
The top finishes by the Panthers highlight what has been a solid inaugural season for the program.
“They’re really progressing,” the FC coach said. “When we’re yelling moves out there, we can see the girls going through progressions of moves we’ve been working on. We’re moving forward.”
Boys team results
1, Conestoga 183 1/2; 2, Smith Center 168 1/2; 3, Republic County 120 1/2; 4, Superior 102; 5, Meridian 72; 6, Southern 71 1/2; 7, Sutton 68 1/2; 8, Hastings JV 47; 9, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian; 10, Fairbury 18
Boys individual results
106 — 1, Korey Poppe, Sut; 2, Evan Morrical, Con; 3, Jace Thomas, Con; 4, Nate Phy
113 — 1, Asher Koehnen, Con; 2, Carson Beavers, RPC; 3, Calum Jeys, Con; 4, Jacoby Feldmann, SmC
120 — 1, Carter Haverluck, Mer; 2, Holden McDonald, Sup; 3, Conner Sheetz, RPC; 4, Will Tucker, SmC
126 — 1, Braydon Binder, HTMP; 2, Graham Jensen, RPC; 3, Landon Scheidemann, Sut; 4, Kolten Ideus, Sou
132 — 1, Hayden Neeman, Sup; 2, James Kansteiner, Con; 3, Collin Dufault, Con; 4, Airan Hernandez, Sut
138 — 1, Austen Forney, Sou; 2, Parker Hutchinson, SmC; 3, Ethan Avidano, Con; 4, Gaige Gillot, Con
145 — 1, Alex Wilkinson, SmC; 2, Jackson Huls, Mer; 3, Scott Default, Con; 4, Jacob Landon, Con
152 — 1, Bentley Montgomery, SmC; 2, Carter Plowman, Con; 3, Jordan Williams, RPC; 4, Aaron Allgood, Sup
160 — 1, Lucas Anderson, Con; 2, Zach Piroutek, RPC; 3, Kyler Boyles, Sup; 4, Braden Ochsner, HHS
170 — 1, Avery Larsen, HHS; 2, Mason Serkiz, Con; 3, Carsen Goes, Sou; 4, Carson Simmons, RPC
182 — 1, JD Adam, Mer; 2, Eli Stein, HTMP; 3, Trey Rodis, Con; 4, Peyton Arner, Fair
195 — 1, Luke Franklin, SmC; 2, Cason Peterson, Sut; 3, Ashton McCown, Fair; 4, Garrett Roelfs, Fair
220 — 1, Eli Franklin, SmC; 2, Gage Totilas, Con; 3, Ayden Plansky, RPC; 4, Landon Devaney, HHS
285 — 1, Kharson Montgomery, SmC; 2, Henry Grijalva, Sup; 3, Bladen Weiner, Sou; 4, Layne Fees, Fair
Girls team results
1, Conestoga 147 1/2; 2, Fillmore Central 78; 3, David City 57; 4, Franklin 53; 5, Thayer Central 40; 6, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 20; 7, Harvard 15; 8, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 14; 9, Arcadia-Loup City 12; 10, Southern Valley 9; 11, Doniphan-Trumbull 4
Girls individual results
100 — 1, Angelina Schademann, FC; 2, Teagan Holmes, Fra
110 — 1, Sarah Turner, FC; 2, Cheyenne Stacy, Sup; 3, Esmeralda Aguayo, SV; 4, Ellie Shaver, Fra
115 — 1, Kylee Plowman, Con; 2, Ava Thurman, RPC; 3, Maria Perez, Har; 4, Sara Miller, RPC
120 — 1, Alex Plowman, Con; 2, JoLee Gewecke, FC; 3, Kinley Casey, TC; 4, Cadence Smaus, DC
125 — 1, Patricia Arroyo, RC/BH; 2, Braelyn Degenhardt, TC; 3, Kyler Zimmerman, Con; 4, Paisley Ord, RC/BH
130 — 1, Hannah Bogatz, Con; 2, Yesica Ontiveros, HTMP; 3, Savanna Wiedel, TC; 4, Alice Chlebounova, DT
135 — 1, Morgan Hensch, Con; 2, Carlee Hinz, Sup; 3, Maggie Fushia, FC; 4, Izabella Habana-Lindeman, TC
140 — 1, Sierra Bloos, Fra; 2, Jazmine Palencia, DC
145 — 1, Maggie Viene, Con; 2, Sidnee Busch, DC; 3, Addison Wolf, FC
155 — 1, Laylani Kasik, DC; 2, Gabrielle Landon, Con; 3, Cierra Cruz, FC; 4, Emma Jackson, Fra
170 — 1, Kylee Allen, ALC; 2, Rylee Kursave, ALC; 3, Grace Eickmeier, DC
235 — 1, Allee Jo Inzauro, Con; 2, Madison Holman, Fra; 3, Kaylee Engle, TC