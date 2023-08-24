BLADEN — Silver Lake will have a new face roaming the sidelines this season as Connor Brown takes over as head coach.
Brown, an assistant coach at Minden High School from 2018-2022 and 2018 University of Nebraska-Kearney grad, looks to turn around the Mustangs after a 1-7 season last year.
“I am very grateful to be given this opportunity to be the next football coach for the Silver Lake Mustangs,” Brown said. “I have gained valuable experience during my time as an assistant at Minden High School.”
The Mustangs have seven seniors back from last year, including Keaton Karr, who had his season cut short after he sustaining an injury early last fall.
The 5-foot, 6-inch, 155-pound senior running back rushed for 886 yards on 108 carries with 11 touchdowns in the three games he played.
Joining Karr in the backfield is senior quarterback Lane Conway, who played back-up last season behind Jake Knehans, now has his chance to lead this Mustangs team to the postseason.
Conway threw the ball 12 times for 52 yards. He also carried the ball 35 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Brown’s key for this season is to have his team motivated.
“One of my goals as a head coach is to inspire and motivate my team to be the best that they can be on and off the field,” he said. “As I get to know my team throughout the season, it will be important to understand our strengths and identify areas the we need to improve on when planning for games and practices, not only with offensive and defensive schemes but ask with our team culture.”
Silver Lake does bring back some experience on both sides of the ball. Brown knows his team has the speed and that is what he is going to rely on.
“We are going to rely on our speed at the skill positions and utilize our size with our interior linemen,” Brown said.
Aug. 25 vs. Palmer; Sept. 1 at Nebraska Lutheran; 8, at Maywood-Hayes Center; 15, vs. Axtell; 22, at Kenesaw; 29, vs. Deshler; Oct. 6 at Lawrence-Nelson; 12, vs. Blue Hill