HARVARD — Gale Bly’s 48th year of coaching begins Thursday.
Bly is the new head coach of the Harvard Cardinals and he inherits a roster with little to no experience playing varsity basketball.
The Cardinals have no full-time starters back, but they bring back Aimee Whetstine-Jones, who appeared in 19 games last season and averaged 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Whetstine-Jones, the team’s second-leading scorer in 2020-21, is easily the most seasoned player on the Cardinals’ roster, although Dayana Gonzalez-Reazola and Isela Ramirez did see plenty of court time last year.
“We are very inexperienced and very short,” said Bly, “But we have a lot of hard workers.”
Harvard finished with just three wins a season ago, and lost its leading scorer Ashley Nierman.
The Cardinals will need to find an offensive identity early on to be successful in the Twin Valley Conference. The team made just 26% of its shots last season.
Bly has coached all around the state, including a stint at David City as its boys basketball and softball coach. He also coached at Emerson-Hubbard.
Schedule
Dec. — 2, @ Giltner; 7, Santee; 9, Franklin; 11, @ Axtell; 14, @ Dorchester; 17, Riverside; 18, Heartland Lutheran; 27-28, Hampton tournament
Jan. — 4, @ Sandy Creek; 7, @ Red Cloud; 8, @ Kenesaw; 11, McCool Junction; 14, Silver Lake; 19, @ Blue Hill; 21, @ Deshler; 27, Elba; 29-2/5, TVC tournament
Feb. — 7, Nebraska Lutheran; 8, Lawrence-Nelson; 11, @ Shelton