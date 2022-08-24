GENEVA — After finishing last season winless at 0-29, Fillmore Central volleyball’s first-year coach will now see if playing it by the book can help the Panthers find success in 2022.
Haley Hoarty, who takes over after a three-year coaching run at Milford, is hoping an inspirational book, “Chop Wood Carry Water” by author Joshua Medcalf will help usher in a new era of positive change within the program. It was recommended by Gwen Egbert, her former head coach during her playing days at Doane College.
Now a volunteer assistant at Arizona, Egbert also led a three-day summer volleyball clinic at FC based on principles taken from the best-selling book, which emphasizes change through “falling in love with the process of becoming great.”
Hoarty said the new mindset has already begun to take root in the program, though just how far it will carry the team will depend on how long it is able to maintain the mantra throughout the long season.
“I think our biggest focus has been working on our mindset,” she said. “There are a lot of athletes on this team with a lot of potential. Figuring out how they work best together and how to build some confidence and trust the process will be our biggest focus and challenge.
“Everyone is excited for that first win, but we’re looking at surrendering the outcome and focusing more on the journey. As s long as we trust the journey and process the outcome will follow.”
With all of last year’s starters back in uniform, Hoarty will be looking to guide the Panthers beyond their place of collective frustration to a more promising outlook rooted in continual improvement. Thus far, she is encouraged by what she has seen from her squad of 28 players during summer workouts.
“We want them to fall in love with the process of becoming great,” she said. “It’s all about learning from failures and enjoying your growth along the way. It’s been great for them to do a chapter from the book after practice. It’s been very effective.
“One of the first things we’ve talked about is holding each other to a higher standard, communicating what those high standards are, and working to celebrate any little growth.”
Returning senior middle blocker Reyna Hafer figures to stand tallest among her teammates in terms of value to the rebuilding effort. Her role will include playing six rotations while maintaining a threatening presence in the back row. The team’s go-to player last year, she led the way with 121 kills, 50 blocks, and 18 aces.
“She’s our strongest front row player,” Hoarty said. “She’s a really big presence at the net.”
Hafer heads a group of eight seniors who figure to lead the way by setting a winning tone through example. And while not all of them will assume starting roles from game to game, their collective buy-in will determine just how far the team is able to progress on its journey to rebirth, Hoarty said.
“Our eight senior leaders are very passionate about leaving a legacy,” she said. “We’ve talked about that legacy, and not all of it will be seen on the courts or in the stats. For some of them, it will be how they lead the team that changes the culture around Fillmore Central volleyball.”
On the court, it will be FC’s sophomore class that is charged with executing the team’s mission to positive gains.
Twin sisters Makenna (setter) and Haley McCoy (back row specialist) will be called upon to keep the fire burning on and off the court, along with Angie Schademann and outside hitter Addison Ekeler.
“Our big sophomore class will contribute greatly,” Hoarty said.
Makenna, a team captain, has shown herself to be “a really natural leader,” while Haley’s natural volleyball instincts figure to be an asset all season long, Hoarty said.
“Haley reads the ball very well,” Hoarty said. “Defensively, she’s one of the better players I’ve coached.”
Schademann will once again be asked to keep rallies alive, having led the team in digs with 274 last year.
“She will be a huge role player for us,” Hoarty said.
Ekeler, whose 87 kills were second only to Hafer, will be looking to utilize her vastly improved arm swing to put down even more balls this time around.
“Addison is a really dedicated player who has put in the hours to get better,” Hoarty said.
Because most team members linger behind their opponents in terms of lost reps from not playing played club volleyball, Hoarty said that building the team’s volleyball IQ becomes an important part of the reformation process.
“We’ll be looking to better our fundamentals and our skills,” she said. “They have already grown a lot since spring.”
FC opens season play on the road at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with a conference match against Centennial in the Minden Tournament.
In the meantime, Hoarty said her team will look to define its mission for the season as it prepares for what she hopes will be a much-improved go-around.
“Goals and mission are different,” she said. “Sometimes goals are stopped by a lack of mission. We’ve talked about what we want our mission to be this year and will define that this week.”
Schedule
Aug. 27 at Minden Invite; Aug. 30 at Superior; Sept. 1 at David City; Sept. 6 Milford; Sept. 8 Tri County; Sept. 13 at Heartland; Sept. 17 Host Invite; Sept. 20 Tri w/Thayer Central and Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 24 at Sandy Creek Invite; Sept. 27 Sutton; Oct. 1 at Johnson County Central Invite; Oct. 4 Diller-Odell; Oct. 6 at Sandy Creek Tri w/Sandy Creek and High Plains; Oct. 11 at Centennial Tri w/Centennial and Adams Central; Oct. 13 vs. Wilber-Clatonia; Sept. 17-20 at Conference (Milford)