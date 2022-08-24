GENEVA — After finishing last season winless at 0-29, Fillmore Central volleyball’s first-year coach will now see if playing it by the book can help the Panthers find success in 2022.

Haley Hoarty, who takes over after a three-year coaching run at Milford, is hoping an inspirational book, “Chop Wood Carry Water” by author Joshua Medcalf will help usher in a new era of positive change within the program. It was recommended by Gwen Egbert, her former head coach during her playing days at Doane College.

