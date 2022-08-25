For the first time in more than a decade, the Hastings cross country teams will have a new head coach leading the runners. Christy Kreutzer, who has been an assistant coach for the Tigers for the last four years, will take over at the helm for HHS.
Overall, Kreutzer is excited to see what both teams can do this season.
“(On the boys side) we have a strong six and we are hoping to make it to state as a team,” the new head coach said. “(As for the girls) we have one returning state qualifier, and we have a good outlook for our upperclassmen.”
The HHS boys bring back 16 runners that had varsity experience at some point last season. And two of those returners qualified for last year’s state meet. Junior Evan Struss and sophomore Austin Carrera both finished in the top 50 of the Class B state race, with Struss leading the way in 35th place. The two Tiger runners set personal bests for times at the course at the Kearney Country Club.
Hastings has five seniors that are looking to make an impact on the varsity team in Gabe Brakenoff, Logan Brooks, Ashton Tackwell, Josh Truong, and Kevin Vuong. Juniors that ran varsity last year are Juan Ceron Millan, Tethloach Duan, and Ray Riley. Nolan Albers, Diego Chojolan, Aidan Gentert, Isaak Kelley, Marv Rrobinson, and Owen Weiss all competed in varsity races as freshmen last season.
Kreutzer said Millan and Chojolan both should have strong seasons and be consistent contributors.
The Tigers’ girls also bring back plenty of experience, including Kelyn Henry Perlich, a junior that qualified for state last season. Her experience will go a long way in leading the team alongside seniors Lilli Widhelm and Hayden Weiss. Juniors Abby Fielder and Bekah Reynolds also gained varsity experience last year, as did sophomores Paige Faimon and Jenna Ochsner.
Hastings’ new head coach said senior Karli Shoemaker and freshman Mylee Mick both could make a push for an impact on the varsity squad. Kreutzer said Shoemaker had a good summer and is a dedicated runner, and Mick was a really strong runner in middle school.
The Tigers’ season begins today with their own meet at Brickyard Park, where they’ll host Blue Hill, Doniphan-Trumbull, St. Cecilia, Kenesaw, and Silver Lake. HHS will compete in the Class B, District 4 meet on Oct. 13 at the Overton Golf Club in Lexington. Last year, the Lexington boys won the Class B state championship as a team, while the girls were sixth. Gering, which is also in the district, took fifth at state in the girls team race last season.