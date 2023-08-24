LAWRENCE — Last season, Brian Blevins was proud of the way his team got back to winning games the Lawrence-Nelson way.
The Raiders were a physical team that played with discipline and relentless effort.
That combination led to a successful season, winning eight games after totaling just nine victories in the previous three years combined.
L-N lost some key seniors from last season’s squad, but this year’s seniors played a big role in the turnaround and now have the opportunity to continue to lay the foundation for Raiders to come.
“Now it’s their turn to leave a mark on our program,” Blevins said.
One of those seniors expected to lead the way in 2023 is Connor Janda.
Defensively, Janda tallied 97 tackles last season, and offensively he was a “do-it-all” guy, filling in for several positions when called upon.
This year, however, he’ll have a major role carved specifically for him.
“This year Connor will move into our primary ball carrier and offensive weapon,” Blevins said. “Connor is a very physical competitor and I’m excited for him to step into that leadership role for our team.”
Joining Janda in the backfield will be fellow senior Bayln Bargen, who started the last two seasons at halfback.
Blevins said he’s an explosive athlete, which showed last season, especially in the receiving game. He caught 26 passes for 472 yards, averaging 18.2 yards per catch.
Bargen may not have the typical size expected of a Raider running back, but his 5-foot, 7-inch, 125-pound frame sure looks like a blur as he races by defenders.
The rushing attack has long been a staple for Lawrence-Nelson, and Roy Davidson (6-1, 240) and Rocky Miller (5-11, 235) will give the offensive line some valuable experience.
Both are returning starters embarking on their senior seasons. While both players have the size and strength to compete in the trenches, the whole line will have to continue to grow in technique and ability to be able to move the ball the way the Raiders expect to move it.
Blevins is expecting several players to take the next step and provide solid production for the Raiders, including sophomore Cody Funk and freshman Jack Williams.
Funk received limited snaps last year, but has the ability to become a valuable asset to the team.
Blevins said Williams dominated at the junior high level; the coach is excited to see what the talented newcomer can do against varsity competition.
Coming into camp, the freshman stood at 6-1 and weighed in at 190 pounds. The Raiders coach said he’s not sure how Williams will be utilized this year, but he knows the young athlete will have a role in the team’s success.
The question of who is starting quarterback for the Raiders is one that remains uncertain.
Carter Griffis, a junior, was the leading candidate going into the preseason.
The 6-1, 150-pound junior has athletic ability, but Blevins is hoping to see Griffis command the offense and develop as a leader.
The coach believes if Griffis can grow in those areas, the Raiders could be a dangerous team once again.
Whoever is slinging passes for Lawrence-Nelson will have two solid receivers in Clay Williams and Nolan Ostdiek.
Both are seniors looking to make an impact in their first year as starters, but Blevins said the two have physical and leadership skills from the basketball court that could transfer to the gridiron.
Defensively, Janda will be the leader for L-N, with Davidson and Miller adding to a strong interior presence on the line.
Bargen will bring experience to the secondary. Blevins said the goal of the defense is to provide a physical and disciplined defensive unit.