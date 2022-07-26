LINCOLN — There were plenty of changes on the scoreboard during round two of the 114th Nebraska State Amateur Championship at Firethorn Golf Club.

Shaun Campbell of Omaha took the lead with a 3-under 68, which followed a par 71 on Monday. He unseated round-one leader and last year’s champion David Easley, who dropped to second place after a 4-over 75 on Tuesday and is now tied with two others at even for the tournament.

