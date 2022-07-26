LINCOLN — There were plenty of changes on the scoreboard during round two of the 114th Nebraska State Amateur Championship at Firethorn Golf Club.
Shaun Campbell of Omaha took the lead with a 3-under 68, which followed a par 71 on Monday. He unseated round-one leader and last year’s champion David Easley, who dropped to second place after a 4-over 75 on Tuesday and is now tied with two others at even for the tournament.
Charlie Zielinski of Omaha is one of four golfers at 1-over for the tournament after firing a 75 on Tuesday. He was 3-under after round one.
Aurora’s Caleb Badura dropped seven shots following a 5-over 76 and slipped from third to tied for 11th.
Doniphan’s Ethan Smith carded another 76, which matched his opening round and allowed him to make the cut. He started with two birdies but ended his front nine with a bogey and a triple bogey. He had four bogeys and five pars on the back nine and sits tied for 40th. Smith tees off at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Hastings’ Brayden Schram did not make the cut despite shooting 10 strokes better than his first round. Schram turned in a 74 on Tuesday but was left out of the top half of the field by two strokes.
Geneva’s Alexander Schademann also missed the cut, tallying 159 strokes over the first two rounds. Schademann shot five strokes lower than his opening score of 82 ad had a streak of eight pars in a row during the middle of his round.