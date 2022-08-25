Hastings College’s preseason trip to Florida went about as well as head coach Alex Allard expected.
The Broncos returned 3-1, with a win over a top 20 opponent and now turn their attention toward a home tournament and Labor Day invite before the real fun begins in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
HC brought a nearly brand new lineup in to the season, the fourth with Allard at the helm.
There are a number of new contributors and a new offensive scheme for the team that finished 14-14 in 2021.
The Broncos are shifting to a 5-1 offense, which means one setter stays on the floor for all six rotations.
It’s a change from the 6-2 offense, which has hitters receiving sets from multiple setters.
It shows the confidence Allard has in junior Makenna Asher, who ran the same show while starring at St. Cecilia.
“Giving Makenna the opportunity to deliver every ball, and every hitter knows what her ball looks like practicing with her every day, just makes it a lot easier,” Allard said. “Not having to adjust to two setters, I think that’s going to play a huge role.”
Another notable change this season is transitioning Miriam Miller from outside hitter to libero.
Miller was second on the team in kills as a freshman last season, but also led the Broncos in digs, which was Allard’s defense for the coaching move.
“Miriam in the jersey in six rotations is going to make a huge difference for us, not having her swing and instead take our first contact and get us in system,” Allard said.
Additions to the hitting lineup were a factor in that decision as well.
Allard said she’s excited for freshman Peyton Roper, who “could’ve gone D-1, but was overlooked.”
Back from injury is Marlee Taylor, who played in just six sets last season. As a healthier sophomore in 2020, Taylor registered 156 kills in 79 sets.
“We’re very deep in the pin position,” Allard said. “We’ve got big kids coming in.”
A notable returner is Amani Monroe, a third-year Bronco, who is exercising her extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. Monroe averaged 0.83 blocks per set last season.
“If we could get a sixth year (of Monroe) we would,” Allard joked.
Early surprises are freshman Brianna Lemke, who has a team-high 32 kills through four matches. Senior Rachel Heft is second with 19.
Allard was complimentary of the team’s blocking through its opening tournament in West Palm Beach, an area the Broncos struggled last season. They’re averaging 2.6 blocks per set to start.
Hastings College was predicted to finish ninth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season. The Broncos’ first action at home is Aug. 26. The GPAC season starts Aug. 31.