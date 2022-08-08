Hastings College incoming freshmen football players started their collegiate career with a solid footing thanks to a new program called First 48.
First 48 aims to connect the student athletes, during their first 48 hours on campus, with Hastings College resources and to reduce barriers that may prevent first-year football players from achieving their collegiate goals, while maximizing their Hastings College experience.
Such an introductory period as been used at other schools, but this a pilot program at Hastings College.
During the two days, students attended sessions and activities focused on strategies for enhancing their overall well-being, including academic, financial, technology, mental health, physical health, social engagement and relationships. They also had opportunities to develop mentoring relationships with staff, student leaders and Gridiron Club members, who are individuals that support the Hastings College football program.
The freshmen joined the rest of the Bronco football team Saturday night. Tom Osborne, a three-time national championship winning head coach for the Cornhusker football team and Hastings College 1959 graduate, addressed the entire Bronco football team but not before first speaking to the freshmen, coaching staff and about 25 members of the HC Gridiron Club during a dinner.
Bronco head coach Matt Franzen said in an interview before the dinner that starting college can be daunting for any incoming freshman.
“Really, it’s not unlike starting a new job in a lot of cases,” he said. “You’re a new employee working for a company where everybody knows everybody and you come in nervous and unsure of yourself. It’s no different with the incoming freshmen.”
Incorporating Gridiron Club members and strengthening mentorship within the Bronco football program also is important, he said.
“Within the team, within the program here, we’re trying to build a certain type of culture, a family culture, a championship culture,” Franzen said. “I think the more you can involve the greater Hastings football family, which is our alumni base and the families of the players, the more you can build that out and involve other people the stronger it’s going to be. The people who are going to benefit are the athletes and the program.”
Susan Ferrone, with the HC Student Engagement team, said Franzen and everyone else involved in establishing First 48 was receptive to the idea of the program.
Mike Bowland, director of legacy and development for the foundation and administrator for the Gridiron Club, said there was good buy-in from Gridiron Club members with 25 out of the 200 or so members joining the incoming freshmen for dinner.
“It doesn’t hurt that Tom Osborne is here, right?” he said.
There traditionally isn’t a lot of interaction between Gridiron Club members and current players.
HC executive president Rich Lloyd welcomed the freshmen during the dinner, telling them it is always a great day to be a Bronco.
“It is truly a great evening to be a Bronco,” Lloyd said. “We’re excited to have you on campus. We can’t wait to see for our new scholar athletes, all of the contributions you will make to this college and make it even better in continuing the legacy of this great school forward.”
Osborne’s message emphasized responsibility, spirituality and perseverance.
“Make sure your choices are good,” he said. “Don’t miss any classes and make sure the people you choose to hang out with are the right kind of people.”
He mentioned Andy Means, a former Husker defensive back from Holdrege.
By Division I standards, Means was undersized and slow when he joined the Huskers. He worked hard, did the best he could every day and eventually became an all-conference player.
“He had some talent, but he certainly wasn’t overly gifted,” Osborne said. “But he had extraordinary perseverance and extraordinary work ethic.”
Work ethic and perseverance are the biggest factors on who plays.
Osborne also emphasized academics.
“If you don’t have great study habits, get somebody that can give you good study habits,” he said.
Hastings College gives students broad education.
“Most jobs that you get anymore, they’ll give you the specifics,” Osborne said. “If you’re a well-rounded person, if you’re a reasonably educated person you’re just going to do that.”
It’s important to finish college, he said.
“Everybody rewards finishers.”