p08-08-22HCOtomOsborne.jpg
Buy Now

Tom Osborne speaks to the Hastings College football team Saturday.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

Hastings College incoming freshmen football players started their collegiate career with a solid footing thanks to a new program called First 48.

First 48 aims to connect the student athletes, during their first 48 hours on campus, with Hastings College resources and to reduce barriers that may prevent first-year football players from achieving their collegiate goals, while maximizing their Hastings College experience.

Oakeson
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0