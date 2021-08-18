After coaching the Hawkettes to a Class C-2 state runner-up finish in the springtime, Trevor Alber takes over as the St. Cecilia cross country coach, following up Mikayla Niederklein.
Alber is already plenty familiar with his girls team. Four of them are returning state qualifiers, including Alayna Vargas who won the Class D cross country title as a freshman and finished runner-up sophomore year.
Seniors Megan Vrooman and Rachel Benal finished 51st and 65th, respectively, at the 2020 state meet.
The one new face for the Hawkettes is freshman Emily Greenquist.
“I think we will have a strong season,” Alber said. “I believe if we can stay healthy we are looking at improving last year’s 12th place finish to anywhere from fifth to ninth place this year based off the preseason.”
The Bluehawks return all but their No. 2 runner from a year ago, which includes top dog Robert Hrnchir, a returning state qualifier who was 98th last fall.
Other members of the team returning include seniors Jackson Shafer and Tony Bykerk; juniors Colin Kuzelka and Keegan Lindauer; and sophomores Matthias Clark, Talon Hawkinson, Mcgivney Swanson.
The boys team has a plethora of newcomers. The freshmen are Jacob Shafer, John Kryzsko, Samuel Hoops, Jacob Burns, Gavin Kuzelka, Cristian Almond, Ben Carey, Jack Urdil, Killian Heckman, and Colton Javins.
“I expect we will see some strong competition for varsity spots,” Alber said. “Robert should improve from his 15th place at districts. Tony Bykerk also looks strong coming out of the preseason. Jacob Shafer and Cristian Almond both had some good times in middle school cross country and are looking good out of preseason.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 27 Northwest; Sept. 2 Superior invite; Sept. 10 Aurora invite; Sept. 16 FC invite; Sept. 23 TC invite; Sept. 27 UNK invite; Oct. 5 Centennial Conference; Oct. 14 districts; Oct. 22 state