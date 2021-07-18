KEARNEY — With one swing of the bat, and his trusty right arm, Trayton Newman put Hastings Five Points Bank into the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament.
First, though, the Chiefs will have a shot at a second straight Area 7 title after beating host Kearney Runza 9-1 Sunday night at Memorial Field.
Newman saved his pitching staff for the remainder of the tournament with a superb 6 1/3 inning performance in which he struck out nine Runza batters, including five of the last six he faced.
“He was just so in the zone,” said Chiefs coach Blake Marquardt, who is often reluctant to allow his pitchers past the 85-pitch mark.
Newman, however, was an exception on Sunday.
“It was tough to take the ball out of his hands,” Marquardt continued. “When you’re competing at that level, I don’t want to take the ball out of your hands. He was at a high level tonight.”
“It was probably my best game ever,” Newman said of his pitching.
Along with his stellar outing on the mound, Newman added a 2-for-4 showing at the plate, including a momentum-swinging, spirit-lifting two-run double in the visiting half of the fifth inning.
After Runza halved the Chiefs initial 2-0 lead with a solo run in the home half of the fourth — really, the only trouble Newman dealt with all evening and was kickstarted by a catcher’s interference call — Newman punished a 2-1 fastball to right-center field to plate Macrae Huyser and Kaden Evans.
The hit followed a dulling moment when Justin Musgrave wore a fastball to the left knee and one of the Chiefs’ leaders was removed from the game.
“It definitely lifted the spirits for us,” Marquardt said of Newman’s double. “The wind came out of us — maybe not for the team, but for me… But Newman comes up and he kind of puts Musgrave’s injury behind us a little bit, knowing we have a cushion and Musgrave can rest the rest of the game.”
The Chiefs, who outlasted North Platte 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday, scored in each of the final four innings to drop Kearney into the loser’s bracket against North Platte — a winner earlier Sunday over Scottsbluff. The winner gets Five Points Bank in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. final.
Gabe Conant, who reached base five times, stroked RBI doubles in the sixth and seventh innings and later scored.
Braden Kalvelage plated a pair with a single in the seventh as the final blow.
Earlier, Tyson LeBar squeezed nine pitches out of Kearney starter Cal Higgins to load the bases and Conant earned a second straight walk to plate the Chiefs’ second run.
Cambren Montague broke the ice with a single in the second.
Marquardt, whose team split with Kearney in its two previous matchups this summer, said part of the plan was getting into the Runza bullpen sooner rather than later.
“We reiterated that four or five times today,” Marquardt said. “I don’t mind getting outs early, but it better be from a barrel because if not, we’ve got to work counts and stuff. And they did that. More than anything, I think the guys wanted to face (Higgins). They wanted to beat (Kearney’s) best.”
Higgins recorded just one strikeout in 5-plus innings and exited having thrown 104 pitches. Five of the six runs Higgins was charged with were earned.
FPB.................010 122 3 — 9 12 1
KRN...................000 100 0 — 1 5 1
W — Trayton Newman. L — Cal Higgins.
2B — H, Newman, Conant 2. K, Dylan Welsh.
JIH in tourney final
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Johnson Imperial Homes junior American Legion baseball team clinched a spot in the area championship with an 8-0 shut out of Kearney on Saturday in Scottsbluff.
The Braves got another strong outing from Daeton Espino, who threw 4 1/3 innings of the five inning game. He allowed just one hit and struck out four. Haden Demuth got the final two outs of the game, both of which came as strikeouts. Offensively, Evan Rust clubbed two doubles and drove in a run.
Jayden Teichmeier added another double and Braden Rutt hit a triple and led the team with two RBIs.
JIH will take on North Platte Monday at 2 p.m. (Central time). If North Platte wins, the two teams will play a winner-take-all game immediately following the first contest.