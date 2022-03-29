Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. High 44F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers during the evening. Less wind later on. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.