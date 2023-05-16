When the dust settled in Holdrege last Tuesday night, Hastings' coaches Dave Johnson and Brian Itzen characterized the day a roaring success for the Tigers.
Then, as the rest of the Class B district results became final, more celebration ensued when HHS received four wild card bids to the state track and field meet.
"There were some nice surprises," Johnson said of Hastings' qualifiers. "And we didn't have any rude surprises, if you will."
Two of the former came via the boys 400- and 1,600-meter relays, who both finished as runners-up at the B-5 meet to secure a spot in the fields that will run Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha's Burke Stadium.
Trevor Campbell, Greg Pruitt and Aaron Nonneman ran legs in both races. They're three of the 12 Hastings boys set for state appearances, which is tops among Tribland schools.
There's also Blake Buhlke (400), and Caden Block (1,600), who runs on the state-qualifying 3,200 relay as well.
"To qualify in both the 400 and the 1,600, and then our 3,200 runs its best time of the year... I'm not sure it could have gone much better based on where we were at coming into this meet," Johnson said.
Now heading into state, the Tigers are poised to be back near the top of the leaderboard with athletes in eight events.
Many eyes are on sophomore Austin Carrera in the 1,600 and 3,200. He's got the second-best two-mile time in Class B this season at 9:33.18, which set a new low on the Tribland's All-Time leaderboard. Only Omaha Skutt's Tommy Rice has been better, posting a 9:30.83 at his district meet.
Carrera ranks third in his class in the mile (4:24.34), behind Norris junior Riley Boonstra and South Sioux City's Mesuidi Ejerso, who were fifth and sixth in the event a year ago, respectively.
Last year's champion in both events was Lexington's Ian Salazar-Molina, who was out for a period of time this spring but last week qualified for the state meet in the 3,200. Three other Minutemen from the state cross country championship team will be in the distance fields, as well.
"I'm focused more on Tommy Rice, Boonstra, Mesuidi," Carrera said at the district meet.
Lexington's distance foursome led by its defending state champion isn't Carrera's focus, he said.
"Salazar-Molina is back, so I'm definitely conscious of that, but, not to be cocky or anything, I think I'm just a little bit higher than them," Carrera said. "They could use this to beat me at state, but my eyes are just set higher than that, at guys more in my league, I would say."
Diego Chojolan and Evan Struss will race alongside Carrera in the 1,600.
Senior Nolan Studley and sophomore Parker Ablott will challenge each other for high jump glory after each going 6-feet, 3-inches at districts. The mark was the second-highest at any Class B district behind Waverly's Cohen Burhoop's 6-5.
Studley, a three-time state qualifier, is atop the season leaderboard in Class B, having reached 6-7 twice this season. His best state finish is tied for sixth.
Braydon Power is a first-time qualifier in the discus, receiving an additional qualifier spot with a personal best 145-3. Pruitt, who will run the 100, and Logan Brooks (3,200) relay are also state rookies.
The Hastings girls have nine individuals competing in six events. One of three seniors for the Tigers, Hannah Satterly will bear the heaviest workload with berths in three events.
Satterly qualified in the 100 and 200, and as part of the 400 relay. The latter was the only event to yield HHS a medal last spring.
Satterly and Abigail Kendall, who were both on the 2022 team that garnered seventh place, have helped return the relay to Burke with their 50.31 at districts. That mark is the sixth-fastest mark in Class B this season.
Carlie Beckby has moved on from last spring's 400 relay to the state qualifying 3,200 relay team this season. She runs the distance race with Kelyn Henry Perlich, Mylee Mick and Karli Shoemaker, who collectively posted the spring's 11th best time in the state last week at 10:03.27.
Mighty Mousel and the Patriots
It's not do or die for Adams Central's Kaitlyn Mousel to win a state track and field gold. She's only a junior.
But this year has been a special one for her, and she'll make her third straight appearance at the state meet this week.
Mousel was first guaranteed a spot in the 400 at districts last week. Easy, peasy school record-setting 59.55.
She was not, however, guaranteed a berth in the 300 hurdles — her favorite event of all and one she finished fifth in at state last May.
A slip-up on (after) hurdle No. 5 cost her a win at districts and a few tears, but her 47.98 was enough for a top-three spot.
So, she'll potentially get to race for a state title, but have take a unique route to that chance, running in the first heat Wednesday afternoon.
That said, Mousel has clocked a 45.03 (also a school record) in the event this season. Only Cozad senior Karyn Bukholder has been better at 44.85.
"I have a chance to win it all if I run the race I should when it matters," Mousel said humbly last week.
Mousel will be joined in the 400 and 1,600 relay by freshman Annie Trausch.
Abbey Fish and Megyn Scott are also on the team's only qualifying relay. Scott earned a wild card in the 100 hurdles for the first time, and is a return qualifier in the pole vault where she is seeded fourth.
Hannah Gengenbach (high jump) and Morgan Trausch (200) are first-time qualifiers.
Grant Trausch is the only AC boy with state meet experience, having qualified in the 200 and 400 relay last season. He's one of the favorites to win the 100 and 200, occupying the state's top time in the latter at 21.87. His 10.79 in the 100 ranks fifth.
Trausch did not make finals in the 200 a year ago.
"I'm just going in with a lot more confidence," he said. "I know where I should be at. I'm just trying to push for the gold."
Zach Fleischer (110 hurdles), Jack Trausch (long jump) and Antonio Calderon (400) are all first-time qualifiers.
Small but mighty Minden
The Whippets certainly have less qualifiers than the program has traditionally showcased at state, but they are still well-represented with six participants in seven events.
Sophomores Mattie Kamery and Makenna Starkey have each qualified in two events, and are the only Whippets to do so.
Kamery will run both hurdles races for a second straight year. She missed finals in both last season, but has the sixth-fastest 100 hurdles time and 15th-best 300 time in Class B this year.
Freshman Myla Emery qualified for the 100 hurdles and ranks 15th in the state this season.
Starkey is in the high jump, where she has cleared 5-4 this season, and the 400.
Senior Carter Harsin and sophomore Tanner Gibb are return qualifiers for the boys. Harsin qualified at large for the 1,600, where he was 12th last spring. Gibb is ranked 11th in the 300 hurdles after participating on the 1,600 relay a year ago.
Junior Austin Lutkemeier earned his first-time bid in the discus.
Class B Tribland boys
Adams Central (seed times/marks)
Antonio Calderon — 400 (51.72)
Zach Fleischer — 110-meter hurdles (15.85)
Grant Trausch — 100-meter dash (11.09); 200-meter dash (22.33)
Jack Trausch — Triple jump (42-feet, 11-inches)
Hastings (seed times/marks)
Parker Ablott — High jump (6-3)
Caden Block — 1,600 relay (3:29.56); 3,200 relay (8:17.71)
Logan Brooks — 3,200 relay
Blake Buhlke — 400 relay (43.85)
Trevor Campbell — 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Austin Carrera — 1,600 (4:37.94); 3,200 (10:04.66)
Diego Chojolan — 1,600 (4:44.95); 3,200 relay
Aaron Nonneman — 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Braydon Power — Discus (145-3)
Greg Pruitt — 100 (11.18); 400 relay; 1,600 relay
Evan Struss — 1,600 (4:39.30); 3,200 relay
Nolan Studley — High jump (6-3)
Minden (seed times/marks)
Tanner Gibb — 300 hurdles (40.91)
Carter Harsin — 1,600 (4:43.50)
Austin Lutkemeier — Discus (148-8)
Class B Tribland girls
Adams Central (seed times/marks)
Abbey Fish — 1,600 relay (4:07.65)
Hannah Gengenbach — High jump (5-0)
Kaitlyn Mousel — 300 hurdles (47.98); 400 (59.55); 1,600 relay
Megyn Scott — Pole vault (10-6); 100 hurdles (16.21); 1,600 relay
Annie Trausch — 400 (1:01.36); 1,600 relay
Morgan Trausch — 200 (26.81)
Hastings (seed times/marks)
Carlie Beckby — 3,200 relay (10:03.27)
Lainey Benson — 3,200 (12:34.42)
Kelyn Henry Perlich — 1,600 (5:36.63); 3,200 relay
Abigail Kendall — Long jump (16-1); 400 relay (50.31)
Mylee Mick — 3,200 relay
Makenzie Nollette — 400 relay
Hannah Satterly — 100 (12.61); 200 (27.04); 400 relay
Karli Shoemaker — 3,200 relay
Ariel Tubbs — 200 (26.65); 400 relay
Minden (seed times/marks)
Myla Emery — 100 hurdles (16.01)
Mattie Kamery — 100 hurdles (15.30); 300 hurdles (47.66)
Makenna Starkey — High jump (5-2); 400 (1:01.40)