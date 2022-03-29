Adams Central couldn’t carry over its momentum from a season-opening win over Gothenburg last week.
The Patriots dropped a home dual to McCook 8-1 Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve got some young players and we are learning,” said AC head coach Ed Sughroue. “McCook is a good team, a good program and they have been for a long time. Our singles matches were pretty tight.
“We lost a few that were close and we lost some that were not. We’ve got some work to do and just keep working to get better.”
The Patriots’ No. 1 doubles team of Brianna Stroh and Elli Marker registered the only win, defeating McCook’s Abbie Johnson and Izzy Clause 8-3.
“I think that Brianna and Elli are going to have a good year for our No. 1 doubles,” Sughroue said.
McCook 8, Adams Central 1
No. 1 singles — McCook’s Joslyn Hammond def. AC’s Emmery Huyser 8-0
No. 2 — McCook’s Jack Meyers def. AC’s Ixchel Lorn 8-5
No. 3 — McCook’s Carsyn Craig def. AC’s Elli Marker 8-5
No. 4 — McCook’s Abbie Johnson def. AC’s Brianna Stroh 8-6
No. 5 — McCook’s Izzy Clause def. AC’s Maddie McDaniel 8-2
No. 6 — McCook’s Carley Peters def. AC’s Charlee Mucklow 8-2
No. 1 doubles — AC’s Elli Marker and Brianna Stroh def. McCook’s Abbie Johnson and Izzy Clause 8-3
No. 2 — McCook’s Carley Peters and Carsyn Craig def. AC’s Irelyn Samuelson and Maddie McDaniel 8-1
No. 3 — McCook’s Joslyn Hammond and Jack Meyers def. AC’s Ixchel Lorn and Emmery Huyser 8-0