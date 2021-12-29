KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic holiday tournament tipped off with a premier showdown on Wednesday.
Unbeaten powers in York and St. Cecilia broke the moratorium break with a top 10 battle, with the Dukes coming in ranked third in Class B and the Hawkettes No. 1 in C-2.
STC passed its holiday test, controlling the game from start to finish and beating York 48-32 Wednesday in Kearney.
“This is what you want to see out of a holiday tournament, is to see where your team is at and what you need to do to take that next step,” said STC head coach Greg Berndt. “It’s always a little different when you take a week off, but we wanted to see where we stack up against them — they’re one of the best teams in Class B. It was an awesome opportunity and it wasn’t something to be scared of or run away from, and I think our girls rose to the challenge.”
Despite coming off of a moratorium break, where no coach-organized practices can take place, the Hawkettes looked sharp. Wednesday’s victory very well may have been the most complete game STC has put together this season — against perhaps its toughest opponent to date — regardless, Berndt was more than pleased to see contributions from the entire squad.
“To say that’s the best we played — I hope we have a lot better to come — but our last two games, we’ve really been a complete team,” Berndt said.
St. Cecilia faced early adversity in Wednesday’s contest. STC post Addi Kirkegaard picked up her second foul of the first quarter with 3 minutes left. After she subbed out of the game, York post Anna Briggs scored to cut the Hawkettes’ led to 10-6 and the door was opened for the Dukes to get back into game.
Instead, St. Cecilia went on an 8-0 run to extend its advantage to 18-6 and went into the second quarter with a 10-point lead.
“You kind of took a breath when Addi got her second, but we have a group that can adjust to the adversity,” the STC coach said. “As a coach, you want to see how your kids respond in a situation like that.”
That early spurt from the Hawkettes was fueled by nine points from Bailey Kissinger in addition to a trio of 3-pointers from Erin Sheehy, Shaye Butler and Tatum Krikac.
York pulled within five late in the second quarter, but Krikac and Butler bolstered the STC lead back to eight by halftime. The Hawkettes outscored York in each of the final two quarters and 25-17 in the second half.
Perhaps the most impressive performance came on the defensive end, where the Hawkettes held the Dukes to just 11-for-38 shooting (29%).
“York has great size...I thought between Addi, Ryann and Shaye, they competed really well,” Berndt said about his team’s defense against York’s post players. “On top of that, they have three quick guards that can shoot, and I think our guards on the perimeter did a good job chasing them around.
“I’m really happy we competed on the defensive end; because I know that’s a group that can score some points and a group that can get you in a lot of different ways.”
St. Cecilia attempted just seven field goals — making six of them — in the final two quarters but sank 12-of-16 free-throw attempts.
Kissinger led the Hawkettes with 17 points despite not making a field goal after the first quarter. But she still finished 9-for-11 from the charity stripe. Butler and Krikac each finished with nine points, and Kirkegaard tallied eight.
St. Cecilia will advance to the tournament championship Thursday to face Kearney Catholic, which edged out Amherst 49-44. The Stars (7-1) are ranked sixth in Class C-1.
“We’ll enjoy the win a bunch (Wednesday). This is like a simulated subdistricts, simulated state — how do you rebound after some success the next time out? We’ll be ready to go. We’ll have a game plan and we’ll be ready to go.”
St. Cecilia (8-0).....18 5 12 13 — 48
York (7-1).............8 7 11 6 — 32
St. Cecilia (48)
Erin Sheehy 1-3 2-2 5, Bailey Kissinger 4-7 9-11 17, Shaye Butler 2-3 3-6 9, Addi Kirkegaard 3-6 2-2 8, Ryann Sabatka 0-2 0-0 0, Lindsey Parr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-25 16-21 48.
York (32)
Masa Scheierman 1-3 0-0 3, Kiersten Portwine 1-6 0-0 3, Destiny Shephard 2-11 0-0 7, Anna Briggs 3-6 0-0 6, Mattie Pohl 3-8 3-3 9, Rylyn Cast 1-2 0-0 2, Josie Loosvelt 0-1 2-4 2. Totals: 11-38 7-9 32
York boys 47, St. Cecilia boys 40
KEARNEY — The STC boys got off to a slow start after the moratorium break. The Bluehawks faced a tough Class B foe in York and struggled to find points, making just three of their first 14 attempts from the field.
Though St. Cecilia trailed by just five points in the fourth quarter, that early deficit proved costly in the team’s 47-40 loss to the Dukes in the Kearney Catholic holiday tournament.
“York’s a tough team; they’re physical and they do things really well,” said Bluehawks’ head coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We knew it was going to be a test coming in. I think our first half hurt us. Our offense was slow to get going and we were doing some uncharacteristic things on defense. It’s tough to come back when you give York a 10-point lead at halftime.”
After tying the game at 2-apiece, St. Cecilia’s defense forced turnovers on six straight possessions. But the Bluehawks were able to score on just one of those extra possessions. STC had a 5-2 lead before York finally began taking care of the ball. The Dukes finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run take a 9-5 lead into the second quarter.
York never relinquished the advantage.
“Right now, we’re just one dimensional,” Ohnoutka said. “We’re relying on just a few things to happen for us on offense, where we really need to become two or three dimensional where there are other looks for us on the floor. Whether those are inside with post play or guards that can drive it and make some layups or making 3s. Right now, we’re 3-point shooting team and it’s tough for us to get inside the lane. We talked about that after the game and that’s something we need to get better yet.”
The Dukes were efficient on offense after the early turnover spree. York shot an incredible 76 percent from the floor, making 19 of its 25 shots — ironically, the Dukes shot just 50 percent from the free-throw line. York had eight different players find the scoring column, led by Garrett Ivey’s 12 points.
Brayden Schropp had a game-high 20 points for the Bluehawks. He was 8-for-15 from the floor, including 4-for-4 in the fourth quarter as STC tried to make its comeback. Carson Kudlacek finished with eight points and Garrett Parr tallied seven.
St. Cecilia will take on Amherst Thursday in the third-place game. Amherst was 7-0 going into Wednesday before falling to Kearney Catholic 55-41.
“We can’t be thinking about this one for very long,” Ohnoutka said of Wednesday’s loss. “We’ll work hard to get ready for our opponent and the guys will show a good effort (Thursday).”
St. Cecilia (6-2).....5 10 12 13 — 40
York (4-3).............9 16 10 12 — 47
St. Cecilia (40)
Brayden Schropp 8-15 4-6 20, Cooper Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Demuth 1-2 0-0 2, Garrett Parr 3-4 0-0 7, Carson Kudlacek 3-7 0-0 8, Grant Rossow 0-0 0-2 0, Dawson Kissinger 1-6 0-0 3, Quinn Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Krikac 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 16-38 4-10 30.
York (47)
Garrett Ivey 5-7 0-1 12, Marshall McCarthy 0-0 2-2 2, Leyton Snodgrass 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan Seevers 4-5 0-3 9, Austin Phinney 3-4 3-3 9, Jude Collingham 3-3 1-3 7, Ryan Huston 1-1 0-0 2, Jaxson Alexander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 19-25 6-12 47.