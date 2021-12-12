BLUE HILL — Masterfully: That was the way Blue Hill head coach Tim Streff described how St. Cecilia used its high-low game to pick apart the Bobcats’ zone defense on Saturday.
The Hawkettes used an extremely efficient second half to cruise to a 45-23 victory over Blue Hill. STC head coach Greg Berndt was flattered at the label of “masters” at dissecting the zone, even though he didn’t necessarily share the same regard for his team’s performance from start to finish. Though, he did say his group, especially the veterans, have become very successful at executing the game plan against the Bobcats’ defense.
“I think this group has a pretty good idea (of how to beat the zone), especially the older girls that have been around the block,” Berndt said. “It’s good that we get to see the 2-3 zone and a lot of different looks to start the year; hopefully we can use it as experience later on.
“Blue Hill runs a great 2-3, so it’s always a challenge for our perimeter players to take care of the ball and our posts to be strong around the rim. For the most part we did a great job of that.”
St. Cecilia, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, finished the game shooting 9-for-20 in the second half and drained four 3-pointers in the process. That offensive efficiency combined with the stifling Hawkettes’ defense — which forced 17 total turnovers — led to a dominating final 16 minutes, as STC outscored Blue Hill 24-11 in the second half.
“They’re the top team in the state for a reason; they’re well deserving of it,” Streff said. “I thought we did alright on defense; we just have to get better on the offensive end. We have to get more shots up, and that comes with not turning it over as much and getting some offensive boards.”
STC post player Addi Kirkegaard found plenty of success inside the paint in the opening two quarters, when she scored 12 of her game-high 16 points. She was 6-for-8 from the floor, and she alongside Shaye Butler and Ryann Sabatka did a good job of drawing the defense in and opening up the outside shots as the game progressed.
The Hawkettes were just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, but they took advantage of the better looks in the final two quarters, shooting 4-for-10 from 3-point land. Bailey Kissinger, Erin Sheehy, Shaye Butler, and Tatum Krikac all made treys during the second half.
“That high-low action, you have to take advantage of it when you have size. In turn, once we did that in the second half, their defense collapsed and we had some good looks from the perimeter,” Berndt said. “If we can do that against the zone and keep knocking down some shots we’ll be tough this year.”
“They have a very good game plan against our zone. They’re going to work that high-low, and they are masters of it,” Streff said.
Kirkegaard also did a solid job defending Blue Hill’s Abigail Meyer. There aren’t many players that can compete with Kirkegaard’s 6-foot, 2-inch frame, but Meyer stands at 6-1 and gave the STC post a challenge. Berndt said he liked what he saw from Kirkegaard on both sides of the ball.
“I thought Addi held her own very well,” the STC coach said. “For the most part, I thought she did a good job of containing her. And, offensively, she was patient on the block and finished around the rim when she got chances.”
Kirkegaard’s 16 points came on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor, and she also hauled in a game-high eight rebounds. Butler added 10 points and Kissinger tallied nine. The Hawkettes have won four straight games to open the season, and now they’ll start to prepare for a road game against a 4-1 Ord squad.
“The first weekend we get two tough conference opponents and then this weekend we get two tough area opponents, so you can’t ever be disappointed being 4-0,” Berndt said. “This group, especially the younger group, they’re better after game four than they were after game one. That’s a big deal; we want them to keep improving.
“We have a different kind of challenge with a lot of ball pressure and full court pressure with Ord coming up on Tuesday, so we’ll celebrate it (Saturday night) and start getting ready for Ord.”
India Mackin led Blue Hill with seven points while Meyer poured in six.
As for the Bobcats, they drop to 2-2 on the year and will face a second straight ranked opponent on Tuesday in Superior, ranked No. 8 in C-2.
“We’re just trying to stay positive and learn from some of these really good teams we’re playing right now,” Streff said. “That’ll make us better come the end of the year when it’s really important.”
St. Cecilia (4-0).....14 7 15 9 — 45
Blue Hill (2-2)............4 8 5 6 — 23
St. Cecilia (45)
Addi Kirkegaard 16, Bailey Kissinger 9, Erin Sheehy 3, Shaye Butler 10, Tatum Krikac 3, Ryann Sabatka 4
Blue Hill (23)
Reece Mlady 6, Abigail Meyer 6, India Mackin 7, Emma Karr 2, Ellie Mangers 2