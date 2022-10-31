NU Hord spike.jpg
Nebraska’s Kaitlyn Hord watches her attack go to the floor against Maryland Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

LINCOLN — The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team shut down Maryland’s league-leading block and serve in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win on Saturday night in front of 8,133 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Maryland (13-11, 4-8 Big Ten) entered the match as the No. 1 blocking team in the country and the league leader in service aces in the Big Ten, but the Huskers (19-2, 11-1 Big Ten) were dominant in both areas to pick up the sweep. Nebraska had 12 blocks and held Maryland to a season-low five blocks. The Huskers had six service aces and held Maryland without an ace for just the second time this year.

