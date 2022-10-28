NORTH PLATTE — St. Pat's needed just 11 seconds to grab the lead on Friday and didn't relinquish it the rest of the night.

Sophomore Jaxon Knisley returned the opening kickoff nearly 70 yards for a touchdown, the first of seven scores for the top-seeded Irish in a 50-14 win over No. 16 Sandy Creek in the second round of Class D1 prep football playoffs.

0
0
0
0
0