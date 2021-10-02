SHICKLEY — Kenesaw’s season has been full of two-quarter games.
The Blue Devils have buried most of their opponents by halftime and filled the final 24 minutes, in most cases, with the second stringers.
Head coach Craig Schnitzler didn’t expect the same result Friday night on the road at defending state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
And he was right. Kind of.
Friday’s 52-14 victory, which kept No. 1 Kenesaw undefeated, required three physical quarters of football before the starters were replaced.
“Games have been over at halftime and we had control of this game at halftime to some extent, but that third quarter was huge. It was huge to get that stop on that first possession,” said Schnitzler.
Kenesaw led 32-14 at the break, but oddly didn’t carry much of the momentum even after Tyson Denkert’s 38-yard kickoff return put the Blue Devils at the BDS 26 with 4 seconds left. Denkert’s half-ending pass up the seam to Trey Kennedy sailed long, which allowed the Eagles to breathe a sigh of relief.
Down but not out.
BDS scored on its final drive of the first half on a screen pass from Jaron Norder to Seth Stengel, who carried it 17 yards to the house.
The Eagles certainly didn’t expect that to cap their night offensively, especially when they drove to the Kenesaw 30 right out of the intermission only to turn it over on downs.
But that was Kenesaw’s defense: suffocating and dominating.
“They owned the line of scrimmage,” said BDS co-head coach Chris Ardissono. “Both sides of it.”
BDS amassed 187 yards of offense on the night. Kenesaw permitted just 43 total yards in the second half.
“I thought our guys answered everything (BDS) had to throw at us,” said Schnitzler. “The guys up front did a tremendous job and our linebackers (in) that second half really stepped up. And our coverage, I thought, was solid all night.”
Aside from Easton Weber’s 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, BDS had just two other plays go for 20 yards or more.
“We didn’t make any plays,” said BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter.
Denkert rushed for 202 yards and scored four times on the ground. His longest run was 49 yards. He also tossed two touchdowns — a 19-yarder to Lane Kelley and 30-yarder to Joel Katzberg.
Unofficially after Friday, Denkert sits 130 yards from becoming the 56th player in Nebraska prep football history to crack 5,000 career rushing yards.
“Tyson and Trey did a great job of power running, getting yards after contact,” Schnitzler said.
BDS suffered a second blowout loss on its home field this season. The other being against Falls City Sacred Heart 52-8 in week three.
Schnitzler said knocking off a perennial power like the Eagles, and in that fashion, was a big step for the Kenesaw program.
KEN……………14 18 20 0 — 52
BDS………………..8 6 0 0 — 14
K — Tyson Denkert 6 run (run fail)
B — Easton Weber 55 run (Weber run)
K — Denkert 4 run (Denkert run)
B — Jaron Norder 17 pass Seth Stengel (run fail)
K — Denkert 49 run (run fail)
K — Trey Kennedy 38 run (kick fail)
K — Denkert 19 pass Lane Kelley (run fail)
K — Denkert 10 run (run fail)
K — Denkert 30 pass (Denkert run)
K — Kennedy 6 run (pass fail)