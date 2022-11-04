LINCOLN — Kari Jo Alfs had a flashback Friday to 2019. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley won a five-setter in the first round, then in the semifinals, and finally for the Class D-2 state volleyball championship.
She reminded the 2022 version of the Eagles of that when they trailed Norfolk Catholic two sets to one in the Class D-1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Eagles (27-6) seemed destined for a potential similar fate — at least a fifth set with the top-seeded Knights — as they led 17-6 in the fourth set with momentum on their side.
"We were right on track," said BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs.
Then the unthinkable happened. Norfolk Catholic, the C-2 runner-up in 2020, pieced together 12 points in a row in an 18-1 run en route to a set and match victory to reach the D-1 final.
"I thought we were going five (sets)," said Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar, formerly known as Michaela Barry, who played one season (2014-15) of basketball at Hastings College before following Carrie Eighmey (Hofstetter) to Nebraska-Kearney.
"The girls proved me wrong. They battled back in increments of five and stuck with it. I thought they did a really good job of staying aggressive even though we were down."
Bellar said once her team reached 15 points, the match was theirs.
"We needed to get to 15 before they got to 20. (BDS) called a timeout and that was my challenge to them," Bellar said. "Then we tied it up and after that I felt very confident in what we were going to do."
What the Knights did was frazzle the Eagles from the service line with a healthy, consistent mix of serves both short and long.
Allison Brungardt served the 12-0 run for Norfolk Catholic that included a block and three kills by Addison Corr, who had nine of her 15 kills in the fourth set.
"Ali went on a really big serving run for us during that stretch and that was huge for us because she did a really good job of hitting our zones where I asked her to serve and getting them out of system," Bellar said. "I thought that played a huge part in us getting a free ball and then we just attacked it right back."
That dooming fourth set stretch was just one example of many Friday where BDS got stuck in its fifth and sixth rotations — their weakest in terms of serve receive and hitters on the floor.
The Knights took full advantage, in earlier sets, too. They enjoyed a 10-1 run at the line in the second set with serving by Saylor Fischer and Brungardt.
"They had a great serve going," said Alfs, whose team was aced nine times. "They were serving us short, serving us deep. We just could not get the ball up to the setter. When you can't do that, you can't utilize all three hitters and keep them off-balance.
"We just couldn't get it done."
BDS won the first set 25-20, largely thanks to a 12-5 run that started with back-to-back aces by Cloey Carlson.
The Eagles led before the first serve was thrown due to an out-of-rotation call on Norfolk Catholic.
Bellar said it was a result of an absence by the Knights' typical scorekeeper.
"That was a great start," she joked. "It's not the way you want to start a semifinal match but we didn't have (Channatee Robles) in the book at that point. We needed her today."
Robles led the Knights with 15 kills and 20 digs. She spent the fourth set primarily in the back row before rotating in the front for the final few points — including the match-sealing kill.
After leading the team to its only state finals appearance (before Friday) as a sophomore in 2020, Robles — a Wayne State commit — played JV for the Knights last season, her junior year, due to a transfer deadline mishap.
While the Knights made it back to state last season sans her varsity play, they lost in the opening round.
Jess Hudson had a team-high 14 kills for BDS, which lost in the semifinals for the second time in three years. Hayley Sliva had 10 kills, 16 digs and dished 25 assists. Campbell Bohling added nine kills.
BDS (27-6)..............................25 15 20 22
Norfolk Catholic (30-4)..............20 25 25 25
Addison Corr 15-1-2, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 15-4-1, Kenzie Janssen 5-1-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-0-0, Saylor Fischer 2-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 2-3-2. Totals: 47-9-9.
Assists—Fischer 29; Wattier 15
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (kills-aces-blocks)
Cloey Carlson 3-2-4, Campbell Bohling 9-0-1, Jess Hudson 14-0-1, Malory Dickson 5-0-1, Hallie Hoins 0-0-0, Kinzley Bohling 2-0-1, Ashley Schlegel 0-2-0, Hannah Miller 0-0-0, Hayley Sliva 10-2-1. Totals: 43-6-9.
Assists—Miller 12; Sliva 23.