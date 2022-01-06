The past week has been a big one for the Hastings wrestling team. The Tigers flexed their muscle by going 5-0 at the North Platte dual tournament and then cruised past rival Northwest 56-18 in a dual. And on Thursday, HHS had the chance to prove why it’s the No. 1 ranked team in Class B with a top-five matchup against Beatrice.
The Tigers won the first seven matches of Thursday’s dual, but the fifth-ranked Orangemen made a ferocious push to pull within two of Hastings. Beatrice’s rally fell short, however, as Hastings won the final three matches to win showdown 39-24.
“We knew there were a couple matches that were considered swing matches, and we weren’t exactly sure how that would go. But we came out on top in those, so that was very nice to see,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux.
Hastings knew it had an opportunity to cap a key stretch in the season with a win over the Orangemen, and 152-pounder Landon Weidner believes the Tigers did just that, making a statement in the process.
Thursday’s dual between the two ranked teams featured a pair of matches with ranked grapplers facing each other on the mat. One of those matches came when the Tigers’ momentum was at its highest.
Jett Samuelson, ranked second for HHS, squared off with third ranked Cole Maschmann at 160 pounds. The two wrestlers were evenly matched, as Samuelson’s two takedowns in the first two sets were the only points recorded. He took a 6-0 lead before Maschmann cut the advantage to 6-3, but Samuelson held on for the victory.
“Jett’s gone back and forth with him over the years, so that’s one he’s prepared for. It was a great win for Jett,” Laux said. “It could have changed the tone of how things were going...Us winning that match was huge for keeping the momentum going.”
Samuelson’s win increased Hastings’ lead over Beatrice to 23-0 before Jeret Frerichs made it a 26-0 advantage through the first seven matches. Braiden Kort (126), Markus Miller (132), Elijah Johnson (138), Blake Kile (145), and Weidner also notched victories to open the dual.
But, with six of those seven wins coming via decision or major decision, the Tigers missed out on additional bonus points that could have put the Orangemen away earlier.
Instead, Beatrice finally got on the scoreboard in the 182-pound bout, when Torrance Keehn — the top-ranked wrestler at 170 — pinned HHS freshman Zander Lockling in the first period. Beatrice followed with three more pins, as the Orangemen quickly cut the Hastings lead to 26-24.
Cameron Brumbaugh (106) got the Tigers back on track with a pin, and Hunter Anderson won another pivotal match at 113 pounds to clinch the dual victory. Anderson, ranked third in his weight class, was in complete control in his 10-1 major decision over No. 4 Gavin Vanover.
“We would have like to get a couple more points in those early ones to make us feel better, but I know our kids are tough and ready to compete. They did a great job (Thursday) night,” Laux said.
Tucker Adams put the finishing touches on the dual with a 4-0 decision over Tristan Reinke.
During the dual, Weidner dominated his 152-pound battle with Brett Powers. Weidner racked up an 18-2 tech fall in just 3 minutes, 23 seconds. The win prompted the HHS crowd to give a standing ovation while waving signs that read “100.” Weidner’s 100th win actually came in North Platte, but Thursday was the first chance the home crowd had to recognize Weidner for his efforts.
“It feels good to get the recognition at home. I just keep pushing through the matches, scoring as many points as I can,” Weidner said.
“It’s a huge milestone; a lot of times you wouldn’t hit it until your senior year,” Laux said. “It’s awesome he got to celebrate it (in front of the home crowd)...He’s always been a great wrestler, but he’s continued to grow and develop into an even better wrestler.”
Hastings will now have more than a week off before competing again, battling in the Northwest dual tournament. Weidner is confident the team can keep the momentum going and finish the season strong.
“We’re about halfway through the season and we all have high expectations going into state,” he said. “We’re just going to keep working hard and beating people up.”
126 — Braiden Kort, HHS, over Bryce Karlin, Beat, (Dec 6-0)
132 — Markus Miller, HHS, over Colton Jelinek, Beat, (MD 15-5)
138 — Elijah Johnson, HHS, over Collin Mangnall, Beat, (MD 13-0)
145 — Blake Kile, HHS, over Kruse Williamson, Beat, (MD 12-1)
152 — Landon Weidner, HHS, over Brett Powers, Beat, (TF 18-2 3:23)
160 — Jett Samuelson, HHS, over Cole Maschmann, Beat, (Dec 6-3)
170 — Jeret Frerichs, HHS, over Byron Ostdiek, Beat, (Dec 10-6)
182 — Torrance Keehn, Beat, over Zander Lockling, HHS, (Fall 1:11)
195 — Deegan Nelson, Beat, over Oaklyn Smith, HHS, (Fall 1:45)
220 — Dalton Nauman, Beat, over Jose Gomez, HHS, (Fall 1:39)
285 — Brock Ostdiek, Beat, over Blaine Hamik, HHS, (Fall 3:00)
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, over Ian Roschewski, Beat, (Fall 3:50)
113 — Hunter Anderson, HHS, over Gavin Vanover, Beat, (MD 10-1)
120 — Tucker Adams, HHS, over Tristan Reinke, Beat, (Dec 4-0)