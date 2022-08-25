Libby Lollman has high expectations for her team, and after Thursday’s season opening victory, it’s easy to see why hopes are high at Adams Central. The Patriots’ volleyball team resembled an efficient, well-oiled machine on the court, moving smoothly and hammering attacks to the floor.

Class C-1 No. 10 Adams Central cruised to a 25-3, 25-8, 25-18 sweep of Sandy Creek Thursday in front of the Patriot faithful. Adams Central showed off a balanced offensive attack as well as a relentless presence at the net on defense.

