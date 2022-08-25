Libby Lollman has high expectations for her team, and after Thursday’s season opening victory, it’s easy to see why hopes are high at Adams Central. The Patriots’ volleyball team resembled an efficient, well-oiled machine on the court, moving smoothly and hammering attacks to the floor.
Class C-1 No. 10 Adams Central cruised to a 25-3, 25-8, 25-18 sweep of Sandy Creek Thursday in front of the Patriot faithful. Adams Central showed off a balanced offensive attack as well as a relentless presence at the net on defense.
“We did a good job of controlling multiple parts of the game, and that’s something we’ve emphasized,” Lollman said. “I think we did a good job on offense. We had a lot of different kids play, and that’s something we always like to see; they can come in and fill roles just as well as the players that are out there. Our goal was to have a good start to the season and start at a higher level than we have in the past, and I think they did that.”
Sandy Creek knew it had a tough task in front of it in defending a talented Patriot offense.
“We’re young; we have some girls that have never blocked before that we’re teaching to get a block, teaching them how to read shoulders and things like that” said Sandy Creek head coach Karen Washington-Oglesby. “We’re just trying to get them to understand when they see that they have to move and react and they can’t hesitate.”
Even though it was the first match of the season, Lollman’s squad showed no sense of any nervous energy. The Patriots’ head coach attributes her team’s readiness in large part to the preseason jamboree with Grand Island. AC took GISH five sets, which was a great test for Lollman’s team.
“We had a really competitive jamboree last Thursday, so it was good to get all of that out. It kind of felt like this was our second game,” the AC coach said.
On Thursday, Adams Central got off to a fast start, scoring 11 points before the Cougars had three, and then finishing the set with 14 consecutive points.
Sandy Creek contributed plenty to AC’s success in set one. The Cougars committed 13 errors in the opening frame, but they were more responsible with the ball in the final two sets. Washington-Oglesby thought her team was improving as the match progressed.
“We always talk about not letting anything drop — no garbage; we have to take out the trash. I think the girls started cleaning it up and tried to find a way to do it right,” the first-year coach said.
Sandy Creek didn’t have as many errors after the first set, but the AC offense never slowed down. Sisters Megyn and Lauryn Scott and Rachel Goodon dominated the net, making each swing count. The trio combined for 28 of the Patriots’ 32 kills.
Megyn led the way with 11 kills on the night, while her sister Lauryn, a senior, tallied eight kills with her three aces.
Goodon finished the match with nine kills and four blocks. Things were going so well for Adams Central, that in the third set Goodon stayed in to serve instead of subbing out, as she normally does. When Lollman told Goodon to stay in and serve, the senior looked at her coach and said with a big smile, “Are you serious?”
And worked out, as Goodon fired an ace serve.
“We kind of joke with (Rachel) because we do a lot of passing in practice, and she doesn’t get to pass a lot from the back row. She does a lot of serving though, so we thought we should give her the chance,” Lollman said. “When give her the ball and she’s engaged in the game, she does a really nice job for us.”
Goodon’s next serve went into the net, but she still enjoyed the opportunity.
“I always want to serve and play back row, and so when (Lollman) let me I was really excited. I didn’t expect an ace, but I was hoping to get it over,” Goodon said with a smile.
Emma Fisher had a team-high four kills for Sandy Creek, which finished with 10 total kills in the match.
Thursday was a tough season opener for the Cougars, and while things may get a little easier, they still have a tough triangular ahead of them. Sandy Creek will take on Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Sutton on Tuesday.
“I don’t think we’re going to see as much of a caliber as saw (Thursday),” she said. “I also know we have a lot of heart and we’re just going to go through each game match by match. All I can do is ask for them to get the ball over and in and do the things we do well, which is play defense.”
Adams Central’s next action is also Tuesday, when it’ll be on the road for a triangular. The Patriots won’t have far to travel, however, as Hastings High will host AC and Central Conference foe Seward. Lollman is excited to see how her team carries over the momentum from Thursday’s win.
“Seward has good middles, and in-conference games are always a battle. And the crosstown rivalry, those are always fun games,” Lollman said. “When you play triangulars, you the games go fast so you really have to have a good start. We’ve talked about that, being ready to go right at the get-go in the first set.”
Sandy Creek (0-1).................3 8 18
Adams Central (1-0).........25 25 25
Sandy Creek (kills-aces-blocks)
Katelyn Pohlmeier 0-0-0, Ella Martin 0-1-0, Karys Lipovsky 1-0-0, Sophie Dane 0-0-0, Lexi Shuck 3-0-0, Emma Fisher 4-0-0, Gracie Andersen 2-0-0, Karlee Sherman 0-1-0. Totals: 10-2-0.
Assists — Marrtin 9, Pohlmeier 1.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 11-1-2, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Lauryn Scott 8-3-0, Rachel Goodon 9-1-4, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Lucy Fago 2-0-0, Kylie Lancaster 1-1-0, Isabel DeJonge 0-1-0, Hannah Fiala 0-0-0, Briley Nienhueser 0-0-0. Totals: 32-7-6.
Assists — Feeney 27, Nienhueser 2, Samuelson 1, L. Scott 1, Weichman 1.