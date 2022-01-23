Jamestown University imposed its size advantage, scoring punch and strong defense upon the Hastings College men’s basketball team Saturday.
The result found the Broncos on the wrong end of an 82-52 league contest with the Jimmies at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Maybe Jamestown’s best asset was 6-foot, 9-inch Mason Walters who feasted on the Broncos for 25 points. He made shots off tricky manuevers inside the paint and by launching bombs.
“Mason Walters is a candidate for national player of the year,” said Bronco coach Bill Gavers. “He makes everybody around him better.”
Walters was among a host of jumbo-sized Jamestown players ranging from 6-foot, 6 inches to 6-11. The Broncos couldn’t come close to matching that enormity.
Despite Jamestown’s dominance, HC gave its best efforts. The Broncos’ hustle kept them competitive in the first half. They cut the lead from 16 points to 12 at halftime.
After the break, Jamestown continued its pace set in the first half. The Jimmies quickly got back their 16-point lead. Then it ballooned to 21 with 11 minutes left, thanks to a 10-0 scoring run.
“Give Jamestown credit. They are a well-oiled machine. They are very confident,” Gavers said. “Their guards are phenomenal shooters from the perimeter. You can’t cheat much on the inside. So it is a tough matchup for any team on the defensive end.”
Jamestown put together three big first-half scoring outbursts including a 9-2 run that put the Jimmies ahead by 20 points four minutes before halftime.
The Broncos’ surged for a 7-2 run to close the first half. That was HC’s
best scoring combination of the game.
Hastings produced a couple of standouts. Among them were Zach Rust and Karson Gansebom. Rust finished his day with a 13-point effort. Gansebom gave the Broncos something to cheer about by notching 11 points.
With the defeat, Hastings continued its downward slide. Victory has eluded HC in 13 straight games. The Broncos last win came Nov. 20 against Mount Marty. That victory put HC’s record at 6-3 and 1-1 in the conference.
Now the Broncos are 6-16 overall. They are 1-11 in conference play and dwell in the cellar of the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
The win boosted Jamestown’s overall record to 18-5. Its conference mark improved to 8-5.
Gavers said his team has two options as they continue through the league schedule.
“You can either sit around and feel sorry for yourself, or you can get back to work, grind and fight to find a way to win,” Gavers said. “I thought our effort was very good today. It wasn’t an effort issue. We have to be better at execution.”
Jamestown
Marc Kjos 16, Will Cordes 8, Cole Woodford 11, Devan Proska 9, Devon Schultz 8, Brady Birch 6, Mason Walters 25.
Hastings
Dawson Zenger 5, Dashawn Walker 9, Karson Gansebom 11, Phil Cisrow 5, Zach Rust 13, Evan Kingston 3, Hayden Grint 4, Cole Christensen 2.