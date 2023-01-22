Cutting Jamestown down to size proved a task too tall for the Hastings College men’s basketball team Saturday.
Led by their 6-foot-9 senior center Mason Walters, the Jimmies took command late in the first half and captured a 71-57 conference basketball victory at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Walters, a candidate for small-college national player of the year, reeled off 23 points. But his points didn’t come easily. Bronco center Danilo Matovic made sure of that.
Matovic stands only an inch shorter than Walters. They appeared equally strong inside the paint, where those two bigs fought for position.
Matovic became the Broncos’ go-to-guy when they had the ball. He responded with a 21-point scoring output.
“I thought he competed at a high level,” said HC coach Todd Raridon. “He’s not the guy that we’ve been going to in our offense. But tonight he was one guy getting it done offensively and, in some cases, defensively.
"When you work that hard, you’ve got to reward the young man. We rewarded him by trying to isolate him one-on-one and get him the basketball. I thought he responded really well. If we continue to get the ball inside, good things will happen on the perimeter, I think.”
Jamestown shot from the perimeter early and often Saturday. The Jimmies took 30 shots from three-point land, making 12 for 40-percent accuracy. HC closed 4-for-9 from behind the arc.
Long bomber Will Cordes hurt the Broncos with six 3-pointers among his 20-points. Cordes and Walters combined for 43 points.
Bronco freshman guard Reggie Thomas earned 11 points. Thomas and Matovic were HC’s only players in double-digit scoring figures.
The Jimmies started to pull away from the Broncos late in the first half. They went on a 12-0 scoring spree that gave them a 40-24 halftime advantage.
Scoring came at a premium for HC late in the first half and early into the second half. They went dry for about six minutes.
Jamestown opened the second half by scoring seven unanswered points, growing its lead to 23 points. The margin eventually widened to 27.
HC’s 15 turnovers did extensive damage. Jamestown tallied 20 points off Bronco miscues.
Raridon expected a better effort against the No. 14 rated team in the NAIA.
“We just didn’t give a great effort against a very good basketball team. When you are at home, you expect a great effort from your basketball team. That was the most disappointing thing about it,” Raidon said. “We have to compete at a higher level than that, especially in this conference, for us to win games. And we are capable of doing that.”
The Broncos will be back in action Wednesday in Seward to take on Concordia.
UJ (17-3, 9-3)................40 31 — 71
HC (13-7, 6-6)...............24 33 — 57
Jamestown (71)
Mason Walters 8-11 2-2 5-5 23, Will Cordes 7-11 6-9 0-0 20, Cole Woodford 3-11 0-0 7, Reid Gastner 2-4 0-0 5, Marc Kjos 1-4 1-4 0-0 3, Colby Vasquez 3–8 0-0 7, Cooper Olson 0-1 2-2 2, Jacob Axmaker 0-1 0-0 0, Jimmy Llinas 2-3 0-0 4, Christian Lietz 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Courneya 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 7-7 71.
Hastings (57)
Phil Cisrow 0-2 1-2 1, Greedy Corrigan 3-7 0-0 7, Reggie Thomas 5-9 0-0 11, Evan Kingston 1-2 0-0 3, Danilo Matovic 10-18 1-4 21, Zach Rust 1-4 1-2 4, Tyrique McMurrin 1-2 2-2 4, Anthony Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Logan Schuldt 0-0 2-2 2, Hayden Grint 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 9-15 57.
Three-point goals — J 12-36 (Walters 2-2, Cordes 6-9, Woodford 1-7, Gastner 1-2, Kjos 1-4, Vasquez 1-4, Axmaker 0-1). H 4-9 (Cisrow 0-1, Corrigan 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Kingston 1-1, Rust 1-2, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds — J 31 (Walters 6). H 31 (Matovic 7). Turnovers — J 10. H 15.