Hastings College's Danilo Matovic.

Cutting Jamestown down to size proved a task too tall for the Hastings College men’s basketball team Saturday.

Led by their 6-foot-9 senior center Mason Walters, the Jimmies took command late in the first half and captured a 71-57 conference basketball victory at Lynn Farrell Arena.

