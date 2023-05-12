Wallace vs Northwestern .jpg
Buy Now

Nerbaska's Courtney Wallace pitches against Northwestern during a Big Ten tournament semifinal Friday in Urbana, Ill. The Huskers lost 8-0 in five innings.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

UBRANA, Ill. — The Nebraska softball team (34-20) fell to No. 19 Northwestern, 8-0 in five innings in a Big Ten tournament semifinal game on Friday night aty Eichelberger Field.

The Wildcats (37-11) tallied eight runs on 10 hits while Skyler Shellmyer, Hannah Cady and Angela Zedak all finished with two hits. Danielle Williams moved to 18-1 on the season with the win for the Wildcats. Williams pitched the complete game, holding NU to four hits while striking out three.

0
0
0
0
0