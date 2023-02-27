w02-22-23ADCbbMIN29.jpg
Buy Now

Adams Central’s Jayden Teichmeier plays against Minden in their Class C1, subdistrict 9 game Tuesday night in Wood River. Laura Beahm 02-21-23

GOTHENBURG — Hustle plays. Basketball IQ. Quickness. Intuition.

Ogallala has it all and more. The Class C-1 No. 2 Indians (26-0) showcased as much Monday night.

0
0
0
0
0