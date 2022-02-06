A good defense wins titles and trophies. A good offense helps. Shelton had both Saturday.
Shelton dominated Kenesaw on both sides of the court. It resulted in the Bulldogs’ 51-25 win to claim first place in the girls’ half of the Twin Valley Conference tournament.
In front of a packed crowd at Lynn Farrell Arena, Shelton left no doubt about its No. 2 rating among all Class D-1 teams. The Bulldogs led from start to finish, continually stretching their lead and keeping the Blue Devils’ in check.
“I thought that they got us on our heels early and we just couldn’t find any rhythm after that,” said Kenesaw co-head coach Trevor Burr.
The win improved Shelton to 19-1 on the year. The Bulldogs have won seven straight. They haven't lost since their 40-37 defeat at Cairo on Jan. 13.
Kenesaw had difficulty matching up against some of Shelton’s scoring threats. Those mismatches, along with Shelton’s tough defense, doubled the Blue Devils’ troubles.
Three Bulldog scorers did much of the damage. Makenna Willis and Emily Berglund combined for 27 points. Meyte Meza collected 10.
“Willis got around screens really well on the offensive side. And then Berglund beat us up a couple of times, too,” Burr said.
Eight Kenesaw girls scored. But none surpassed Domingo Sanchez who rang up six points.
Shelton broke to a 14-1 start and never looked back. The Blue Devils didn’t score a basket until 2:40 left in the opening quarter.
“They’re tough. They meet you right at half court. They don’t give you a lot of breathing room,” Burr said about Shelton’s defense. “Today we lost a little of that rhythm that we’d had the last couple of weeks. When you lose it early, it is hard to find it after that.”
At halftime, Shelton enjoyed a 15-point cushion.
The third quarter yielded Kenesaw only four points. The Blue Devils had to endure a scoring drought of about six minutes in the second half.
Shelton’s Willis displayed her ability to score from a wide range of places. She finished the title contest with 17 points, including three treys.
Berglund racked up 10 points in the paint. Meza’s 10 points came from three bombs and a free throw.
Kenesaw (10-10).................5 4 4 12 — 25
Shelton (19-1).................16 8 16 11 — 51
Kenesaw (25)
Rylee Legg 3, Cassidy Gallagher 4, Dominga Sanchez 6, Halle Nienhueser 3, Chloe Uden 1, Elise Schukei 4, Avery Kelley 2, Ashlyn Katzberg 2.
Shelton (51)
Halie Clark 3, Meyte Meza 10, Alia Gomez 6, Dru Niemack 4, Makenna Willis 17, Emily Berglund 10, Sidney Gegg 1.
TVC girls wrap-up
Third-place game: Silver Lake 38, Deshler 22
No stats available.
Fifth-place game: Franklin 40, Blue Hill 38
Abigail Yelken and Bryanah Hindal combined for 34 points for the Flyers (12-8). Yelken grabbed 18 rebounds and registered six blocks. Hindal had five steals and four assists.
Seventh-place game: Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 30
Avery Fangmeyer led Red Cloud (6-13) with 13 points. No stats were available from L-N.