RURAL FAIRFIELD — Both Doniphan-Trumbull and Sandy Creek have gotten off to exceptional starts to the season. The Cardinals are ranked third and went into Tuesday with a 6-0 record, while the Cougars won five of their first six games, with the only defeat coming in overtime by just three points.
The two programs pitted their hot starts against one another in a contest that resembled a heavyweight boxing showdown in the first half. But Doniphan-Trumbull’s experience lifted the Cardinals past the Cougars with a strong second half, as D-T pulled away for a 62-48 victory.
“We knew this was going to be a tough one right before Christmas break,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “I’m really proud of our kids for persevering and coming through. It took some time; I think we kind of wore them down and got some good looks in the second half.”
“We love playing in games like this; we love playing against good competition. It only makes us better and only makes us learn things,” said Sandy Creek head coach Cole Wiseman.
The two squads traded buckets throughout the first half, as neither team led by more than five points.
Sandy Creek had early success establishing its offense in the post through senior Josh Shaw. He was 5-for-8 in the first two quarters, tallying 10 points, but, as solid as Shaw was in the first 16 minutes, the Cardinals made adjustments and held him to just one field goal in the second half.
“Josh is a great leader for us, first and foremost...He just works hard,” Wiseman said. “I called a couple sets for him early in the game. I knew Doniphan would be double and triple teaming him to help get the ball back out. We put an emphasis on getting him the ball early, and then the boys took over.
“The second half, Doniphan did a good job getting in front and taking charges, and he kind of went away after that. We discussed that we have to find ways to still get him as part of the offense even if that occurs.”
Shaw’s 10 points in the first two quarters helped Sandy Creek build a 17-15 lead with just 37 seconds left until the half. Then, the Cardinals drastically swung the momentum in their favor.
D-T senior Myles Sadd drained a 3-pointer to give his team an 18-17 lead, and following a Cougar turnover, Sadd then splashed another trey, this time drawing a foul in the process. He converted the free throw for a four-point play, sending Doniphan-Trumbull into halftime with a 22-17 advantage.
“The end of the first half there was huge,” Wiseman said. “We had a travel and a turnover, and they come down and shoot a 3 and get fouled — it’s almost a three possession swing there. We could have gone into the locker room up two, and instead we were down five. That’s huge.”
Sadd was a big part in getting the Cardinal offense going. He had just one field goal in the opening quarter, but his seven points at the end of the half sparked a 15-point second half. At one point, Sadd scored 15 of 17 points for Doniphan-Trumbull. At the end of that stretch, the Cardinals had an 11-point lead.
“Myles has been really, really good the last two games if you look at the scoring column,” Buhr said. “Before that, he was just doing what we needed him to do — playing solid defense and doing a good job of distributing it. He and I have had some conversations about when we need him to be more aggressive for us. He’s done a really good job of doing that.”
Doniphan-Trumbull started the game making just three of its first 12 shots, going 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. But D-T finished the game 18-for-30 (60 percent) and hit 10 of its 16 3-point attempts in the final three quarters.
“They hit a couple 3s early, and we told the boys we can live with that,” Wiseman said. “They knew that; Doniphan-Trumbull has smart players, and they were like, ‘Okay, we’ll shoot it from out here.’ They were pretty hot from beyond the arc.”
Sandy Creek scored 31 points in the second half, which was especially impressive considering the amount of pressure Doniphan-Trumbull’s defense was putting on the Cougars. The Cardinals forced 12 turnovers in the game and started applying ball pressure as soon as Sandy Creek crossed halfcourt.
“We have great team speed, we’re very quick, and we lack size; so, what we want to do is make people play as far away from the basket as possible and try to take their advantage of size and inside play away,” Buhr said. “I think our kids do a good job of applying ball pressure without fouling and just taking teams out of what they want to do.”
Sadd’s 24 points led the Cardinals, and Ethan Smith poured in a smooth 17 points as he finished 5-for-7 from the floor. The two Cardinals combined to go 6-for-7 from 3-point range.
Doniphan-Trumbull will gladly get some deserved time off with the moratorium break. The Cardinals next game is Dec. 30 against Heartland. Buhr said his team had previously played in holiday tournaments immediately following the break, but he’s anxious to get some practices in after moratorium rather than jumping into action right away.
“We chose to get out of holiday tournaments and just play a single game. We think it gives the kids and myself time off to spend with friends and family, and they deserve it,” he said. “We’ll play a very good Heartland team, and then we get to January, which is a bear for everybody, and ours starts with one of those five-game stretches in 12 days.”
Hayden Shuck led Sandy Creek with 15 points, making five of his six field goal attempts in the final three quarters. Micah Biltoft tallied 14 points — 11 of which came in the second half — while Shaw also finished with 14.
The Cougars will compete in the Centura holiday tournament, hoping to continue its strong start to the season. Wiseman said it’s games like Tuesday’s against D-T that will help this group to continue to grow as basketball players.
“They’re all in to what we’re doing as a program. That alone means a lot; having kids believing in what we’re doing, believing in the things we do day in and day out and the process,” Wiseman said. “We’re not there yet, but these seniors are doing a really good job leading their team on and off the floor. We’ve jumped out to a good start, we just have to continue to push forward.”
D-T (7-0)..............7 15 19 21 — 62
Sandy Creek (5-2)..8 9 11 20 — 48
Doniphan-Trumbull (62)
Ethan Smith 5-7 5-6 17, Myles Sadd 8-11 4-5 24, Blake Detamore 2-9 0-0 6, Andrew Stock 2-7 0-0 4, Jaden Williams 3-6 0-0 8, Chris Uhrich 0-0 0-0 0, Kaedan Detamore 1-1 0-0 3, Carter Schultz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-42 9-11 62.
Sandy Creek (48)
Micah Biltoft 6-10 1-2 14, Jake Shuck 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Shuck 6-13 2-5 15, Drake Lally 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Shaw 6-10 2-3 14, Ethan Shaw 1-7 0-0 3, Kadyn Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Brennfoerder 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-44 5-10 48.
D-T girls cruise past Sandy Creek
The Doniphan-Trumbull girls got out in front of the Cougars early Tuesday and they never looked back, cruising to a 57-28 win to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Nine different Cardinals notched a spot in the scoring column, as Hannah Greathouse led the way with 12 points and Kaleah Olson added 10. The long ball played a big part in D-T taking the early advantage, as it hit five treys in the first half. The Cardinals poured in 33 points in the opening half to take a 23-point advantage into halftime.
Doniphan-Trumbull’s defense made it a frustrating night for the Cougars’ offense. Sandy Creek made just 26 percent of its shots (12-for-46) and turned the ball over 26 times.
Leah Hatch had the Cougars’ brightest statline, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting.
Sandy Creek will travel to Centura to compete in the holiday tournament, while Doniphan-Trumbull will face Heartland on Dec. 30.
D-T (4-3).............14 19 14 10 — 57
Sandy Creek (2-5)....4 6 8 10 — 28
Doniphan-Trumbull (57)
Addie Fay 2-3 0-0 5, Kendyl Brummund 2-8 3-4 8, Sophie Fitch 2-8 2-4 6, Kaleah Olson 3-10 2-2 10, Hannah Greathouse 5-9 0-0 12, Emily Shimmin 2-3 1-1 5, Ridley Sadd 2-5 0-0 5, Kayla Kennedy 2-2 0-0 4, Madison Osler 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Rainforth 0-1 0-0 0, Katrina Caraway 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 21-52 8-13 57.
Sandy Creek (28)
Kennedi Tripe 2-4 2-6 7, Caitlin Rempe 4-13 0-1 8, Leah Hatch 5-11 1-2 11, Kynnzie Skalka 0-2 0-0 0, Lexi Shuck 0-5 0-2 0, McKenzie Bohlen 0-1 0-0 0, Lexie League 1-4 0-0 2, Ryleigh Skalka 0-1 0-0 0, Karys Lipovsky 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Teagan Jarosik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 12-45 3-11 28.