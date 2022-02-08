DONIPHAN — A 53-35 victory over Thayer Central got the Doniphan-Trumbull boys back to their winning ways Tuesday.
The win followed the Cardinals’ second loss of the season, a 49-46 heartbreaker to Central City in the LouPlatte Conference tournament championship game.
“Every game from here on out we’re taking the mentality of win or go home,” said D-T coach Kelan Buhr, who watched his Class C-2 No. 3 Cardinals improve to 17-2.
The Cardinals controlled much of the first-half action. They led the Titans 13-6 at the end of the initial quarter and owned a 28-17 halftime advantage.
But the third half saw the Titans (8-12) rally and set the Cardinals back on their heels. The Cardinals could muster only six points in the third period, holding on to a precarious 35-32 lead going into the last quarter.
But the fourth quarter was all Doniphan-Trumbull, who started showing why it gets its No. 3 rating.
“When they cut it to three, our kids dug in,” Buhr said. “In the fourth quarter our kids just grinded one out. It was a tough basketball game. A physical game. I was very proud of our kids.”
Thayer Central rode the shooting of freshman Sam Souerdyke whose 27 points were all but eight of TC’s final point total. In the first half, Souerdyke scored all but three of TC’s points.
Souerdyke rang up 10 buckets, including a three-pointer in the second quarter. At the charity stripe he finished 6-for-8.
After looking sharp in the third quarter, the Titans tallied only three points in the last quarter. They were unable to score until swishing a free throw with 2:33 left in the game. D-T outscored the Titans 18-3 in the fourth quarter.
“The fourth quarter was really tough. We had a stretch where we just could not get it to go,” said Thayer Central coach Jon Brueggemann.
“We’ve lost a lot of games where we were in it . We have to learn how to win. But I am very proud of the kids. I am walking out of here with a lot more joy than disappointment.”
Three Cardinals enjoyed a hot shooting night inside the Cardinal’s gym.
Blake Detamore led D-T with 15 points. He canned a pair of bombs in the fourth quarter that helped the Cardinals win it down the stretch.
Ethan Smith contributed 13 points for D-T. He registered nine points in the second quarter. Teammate Jaden Williams scored 11 points. He nailed a trey to close the first-quarter scoring.
TC (8-12)..................6 11 15 3 — 35
D-T (17-2)...............13 16 6 18 — 53
TC (35)
Lachlan Pickering 3, Will Heitmann 3, Sam Souerdyke 27, Duncan Wiedel 2.
D-T (53)
Ethan Smith 13, Myles Sadd 4 Blake Detamore 15 Andrew Stock 8, Jaden Williams 11, Kaden Detamore 2.