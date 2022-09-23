BRUNING — Friday’s top 10 showdown between Bruninig-Davenport/Shickley and Falls City Sacred Heart was the quintessential BDS victory. From the hard-nosed, physical style of play from the Eagles to the way co-head coach Mark Rotter tried to escape the spotlight from his 250th career victory without a photo op, Friday’s big win epitomized the humble level of excellence we have come to expect from the Eagles.
BDS could not be stopped on offense and its defense allowed only one score in the second half. The Class D-2 No. 3 Eagles defeated the seventh-ranked Irish 52-26 in a statement victory.
“They had some really, really fast guys, and we just had to be physical with them and beat on them as much as we could,” Rotter said. "Hopefully that took a little of the scheme away from them."
BDS' win was the 250th career victory for Rotter. He knew that his team didn’t have the speed to match that of the Irish offense. He believed the Eagles' only way to counter that speed was by being overwhelmingly physical. And BDS accomplished just that.
Seemingly neither team could be stopped in the first half. The Eagles and the Irish traded scores on the first six possessions. But after halftime, Fall City Sacred Hearts offense never got back into rhythm.
Part of the offensive woes for the Irish could be contributed to quarterback name not being 100% healthy after suffering and apparent injury in the first half. He returned to the game and played the rest of the way, but the Eagles made the necessary adjustments to slow down the passing attack. Co-head coach Chris Ardissono credited the change in play during the second half to his players' ability to recognize what needs to change and executing that change.
“I think the big thing was us being able to adjust to them,” Ardissono said. "They made big plays; we had them at fourth-and-long several times, and the Sacred Heart kids were just playmakers. I guess, in the second half, we were the playmakers."
Offensively, Easton Weber shouldered the heavy workload for the Eagles. His physical run style was seldom stopped, as he racked up 170 yards on 21 carries. Weber scored the first five touchdowns for BDS, all on rushing attempts, including scoring runs of 24, 33, and 41 yards.
BDS quarterback Jaron Norder accounted for the final two touchdowns on throws to Jacob Beavers and Zach Hoins. Norder totaled 114 yards to go with his two scores.
The Eagles rushed the ball 40 times for a total of 251 yards for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Rotter said the plan was to wear down the Irish from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
"We figured they were going to hit some passes, but if we were able to run the ball that was more sustainable throughout the game; those passes, if they're getting beat on, that's harder to sustain throughout the game," the BDS coach said.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley is now 5-0 on the season, setting up a battle of unbeatens next week, when the Eagles travel to play Johnson-Brock, which is also 5-0.
After Friday's game, Rotter was humble about his 250th win. He didn't want to make a big deal over the milestone, but at the same time he knows it's an accomplishment. He said he's grateful for the opportunity to see so many great moments in BDS history.
"We're all part of something bigger than ourselves; we have a history, we have a tradition here," Rotter said. "We have all the team's pictures on the wall in the weight room, so they all know they're part of history, part of something bigger than themselves. They sacrifice themselves for the program. It's very rewarding to see so many believe in what we're doing for so long."
FCSH (3-2).....12 8 6 0 — 26
BDS (5-0).......14 14 8 16 — 52
Rushing — Easton Weber 21-170, Jaron Norder 9-61, Carson Loos 4-10, Brayden Gardner 3-7, Levi Kamler 2-8.
Passing — Norder 5-7-0 53.
Receiving — Eli Weber 2-20, Cameron Hoins 1-15, Zach Hoins 1-10, Weber 1-8.