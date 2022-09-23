BRUNING — Friday’s top 10 showdown between Bruninig-Davenport/Shickley and Falls City Sacred Heart was the quintessential BDS victory. From the hard-nosed, physical style of play from the Eagles to the way co-head coach Mark Rotter tried to escape the spotlight from his 250th career victory without a photo op, Friday’s big win epitomized the humble level of excellence we have come to expect from the Eagles.

BDS could not be stopped on offense and its defense allowed only one score in the second half. The Class D-2 No. 3 Eagles defeated the seventh-ranked Irish 52-26 in a statement victory.

