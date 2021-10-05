Boone Central gave Hastings St. Cecilia’s softball team plenty to handle until a seven-run fifth inning propelled the Hawkettes to the title of the Class C, Subdistrict 8 tournament Monday.
STC’s big inning allowed the Hawkettes to roll to an 11-3 victory at the Smith Softball Complex.
St. Cecilia will host a district finals tournament starting at noon Friday at the Smith Softball complex. STC’s opponent had not been determined by Monday night. District finals matchups will be available by Tuesday morning on the Nebraska School Activities Association web page.
District finals will be a best-of-three format. Winners advance to the state tournament.
“I give credit to Boone Central. They are a tough softball team,” said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka. “We knew they’d play a lot better than the first time we played them. They do a lot of things well. Today we finally had that inning where we broke it open.”
St. Cecilia defeated the Cardinals 10-2 on Sept. 27 on the Hawkettes’ way to their 26-7 record
In Monday’s title game, STC held a slim lead until the Hawkettes ignited their offense with a seven-run outburst that ended the game due to the mercy rule.
The Hawkettes led the Cardinals 4-3 going into the fifth inning.
Shaye Butler’s two-run double got the Hawkette’s going in that final frame. Her two-bagger brought home Allison Stritt and Bailey Kissinger for a 6-3 advantage.
STC increased its margin to 8-3 when Kiersten Kober singled home Olivia Kvols and Butler.
Jordan Head’s three-run single ended the game. Her base hit scored Kober, Tatum Krikac and Izzy Kvols.
St. Cecilia opened with a two-run first inning and tacked on another score in the second. Olvia Kvols scored the game’s first run by reaching home on a Kober single. Grace Ganatra hustled home on a Krikac sacrifice fly.
Chloe Rossow made it 3-0 in the second inning by scoring on Olivia Kvols sacrifice fly.
Boone Central kept the game close with a two-run fourth inning and another run in the fifth.
“That was a good test for us, heading into the district finals on Friday. It just made our girls have a little sense of urgency,” Ohnoutka said.
St. Cecilia closed with 13 hits. Boone Central garnered six hits against Stritt, the Hawkettes’ace pitcher. She kept the Cardinals scoreless until the fourth inning.
Leading St. Cecilia hitters included Kissinger and Shaye Butler, each with a single and a double. Olivia Kvols and Korber had two singles each.
In Monday’s opening game, St. Cecilia sailed into the championship contest by drubbing Centura-Central Valley 12-0. The game was shortened to three innings by the mercy rule.
After breaking to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Hawkettes exploded for 10 runs in the second frame. Fifteen hitters came to bat in the second-inning parade to the plate. STC’s 12th run came in the third inning and ended the game.
The Hawkettes tagged three home runs in the second frame. They came from the bats of Tayelor Butler, Shaye Butler, and Head, who got the pitching victory.
Kissinger gave STC a 1-0 lead by bunting her way on base, then scoring on an Olivia Kvols sacrifice fly. The Hawkettes tallied their final run when Shaye Butler raced home on a grounder.
In the breakout second inning, the home runs helped account for five Hawkette hits. Two CCV errors and four walks helped add to STC’s lead.
“Our bats came alive there in that second inning,” Ohnoutka said. “It is nice to pop some home runs. That gets the energy going. That gets the dugout going. Hitting is contagious. Then the momentum carries us.”
Head kept the CCV offense at bay, relinquishing only two hits. She struck out the side in order during the second inning. Head closed with five strikeouts, as the STC defense played errorless ball.
“Jordan pitched really well. She’s done a great job of improving each time in the circle,” Ohnoutka said.
Game One
CCV (9-20)........000 xxx x — 0 2 2
STC (25-7)..1(10)1 xxx x — 12 7 0
W — Jordan Head. L —Allison Brandt.
HR — STC, Tayelor Butler, Shay Butler, Head.
Game Two
BC (12-20).........000 21x x — 3 6 2
STC (26-7).....210 17x x — 11 13 0
W — Allison Stritt. L — Ashtyn Hedlund.
2B — BC, Shalee Grape, Jeslynn Beckman. STC, Bailey Kissinger,
Shaye Butler.