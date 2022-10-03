St. Cecilia cleared its first hurdle of the post-season Monday.
The Hawkettes advanced out of its Class C, Subdistrict 8 tournament, rolling past Ord 10-0, then outlasting St.Paul 7-3 at the Smith Complex.
Now STC will play in district finals before moving on to the state tournament.
STC will host a district final tournament starting at noon Friday. The Smith Complex will be the site of the district action. District pairings will be announced Tuesday.
District winners advance to the state tournament here in Hastings. St. Cecilia’s 30-2 record gives STC an automatic bid to state.
While claiming both games Monday, St. Cecilia set a school record 30 wins — one better than last year’s 29. The Hawkettes also stretched their win streak to 25. Only Class A Gretna has a longer victory string at 31-0 entering Monday’s games.
STC hasn’t lost since August 27 to Class B Ralston. St. Cecilia’s only other loss first came in the season opener to Class B No. 1 Wahoo High.
As of Monday, St. Cecilia owned the third best record in the state, behind unbeaten Gretna and Wahoo High (24-1).
“It is a credit to these girls. They are talented, they love the game, and they play for each other. Those three things equal a really good softball team,” said Hawkette coach Ryan Ohnoutka.
“It is a lot of fun going to practice with these girls every day. All year long they’ve wanted to be coached and work harder to get better. And that’s what we’ve done all season long.”
Against 10th-ranked St. Paul, the Class C-2 No. 3 Hawkettes broke to a 3-0 lead, then added a pair of runs each in the fourth and sixth frames.
The two squads met Sept. 22 when STC eked out a 1-0 win.
STC faced the same Wildcat pitcher on Monday. This time, the Hawkettes roughed her up with nine hits.
“St. Paul’s pitcher (sophomore Charlee Wegner), is a very good young pitcher. She’s done a lot for that team throughout the year. She’s tough in the circle,” Ohnoutka said. “Our hitters adjusted from the last time we played them. That’s our players fixing things at the plate, making adjustments, and understanding who the pitcher is and what she’s going to throw us.”
St. Cecilia drew first blood in the opening inning. Izzy Kvols got home on Jordan Head’s sacrifice fly. Kvols led off with a walk.
In the third frame, STC commanded a 3-0 cushion by tallying a pair of runs. Jordan Head got home on Abbey Musalek’s double. Head reached with a single. Then Anna Stritt got home when her sister, Allison Stritt, stroked a single.
STC broke out the big bats in the fourth inning. Kvols and Kyler Weidner pounded back-to-back triples. Kvols and Chloe Rossow scored to give the Hawkettes a 5-1 advantage. Rossow got on base with a single.
Ohnoutka’s team closed out its scoring in the sixth inning with two more runs. Tatum Krikac raced home safely on a wild pitch. She got on base with a single. STC increased its margin to 7-1 when Musalek’s single brought home Kyler Weidner.
St. Paul wouldn’t give up as the Wildcats trailed in the late innings. They pieced together a pair of runs in the sixth frame.
“St. Paul challenged us, and our girls really stepped up to the challenge,” Ohnoutka said. “Our players keep showing up every day and they want to work hard for these wins.”
STC (30-2)....................102 202 0 — 7 9 2
STP (20-9......................001 002 0 — 3 5 1
W — Audrey Rossow. L — Charlee Wegner. S — Jordan Head.
2B — STP, Matti Stepanick.
3B — STC, Izzy Kvols, Kyler Weidner.
St. Cecilia 10, Ord 0
A five-run first inning was all that the Hawkettes needed to win and advance to the subdistrict title game.
But STC doubled its run production by scoring three times in the third frame and twice more in the fourth. The game ended in the fourth frame due to the mercy rule.
St. Cecilia’s big first frame included a 2-run home run by Abbey Musalek and a triple by Paisley Mangers.
Izzy Kvols tallied the first STC run after a lead off walk and a fielding error. Musalek’s circuit clout batted in courtesy runner Grace Ganatra. Mangers made it 4-0 by scoring on Allison Stritt’s single. Stritt then got home when Brooke Bohlke slapped a single and a 5-0 advantage.
In the third inning, Ord’s pitcher had a difficult time finding the strike zone. STC drew five walks in a row, allowing courtesy runner Emery Vargas and Stritt to score on bases-loaded walks.
St. Cecilia lengthened its lead to 8-0 when Chloe Rossow hustled home on a Kvols single.
The Hawkettes closed the game in the fourth inning. Addison Demuth scored on a bases-loaded walk. Stritt then made it home on Kvols’ single.
The Hawkettes’ defense played nearly air tight. Ord garnered just three hits against STC pitcher Jordan Head, who didn’t walk anyone and fanned three.
The win extended STC’s season record to 29-2.
Ord (7-20)....................000 0xx x — 0 3 1
STC............................503 2xx x — 10 7 0
W — Jordan Head. L — Morgan Holm.
3B — STC, Paisley Mangers.
HR — STC, Abbey Musalek.