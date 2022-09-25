St. Cecilia was tested twice Saturday but passed with flying colors to win the Holdrege/Adams Central invite
The Class C No. 3 Hawkettes (25-2) extended their win streak to 20 games in the process as they cruised past Ord before grinding out closer wins against Class B Gering and Wayne.
"Gering is a well coached team," said STC coach Ryan Ohnoutka, whose team prevailed 9-6 against the larger school. "To come in as a Class B team, we knew it was going to be difficult. I was happy to get off with a big lead. We made adjustments after our 1-0 win last Thursday where our offense wasn't as good and our girls locked in at practice on Friday to work those problems out."
STC beat St. Paul 1-0 heading into the weekend, when the winning streak reached 17.
The Hawkettes opened Saturday with a 13-1 rout of Ord (5-16).
"We had everyone contribute in that game. Jordan (Head) was great for us on the mound. The defense was really good and we all hit the ball well," said Ohnoutka.
In the championship, STC met with perennial power Wayne and rode the arm of Head, who pitched a gem. She had three strikeouts and gave up only one hit through her first six innings.
"You just put it on your senior in the championship game and Jordan loves those moments," said Ohnoutka. "She is so calm and cool out there. She competes a ton and I was really proud of her effort in the circle and we just played with fire and compassion behind her."
STC jumped out early on Wayne starting pitcher Mackenzie Nissen. The Hawkettes scored in the bottom of the first inning as Abbey Musalek drove in Kyler Weidner, who reached on a fielder's chocie, to go up 1-0.
St. Cecilia added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, with Musalek scoring on a passed ball and Allison Stritt coming home on an error.
The Hawkettes then got a home run from freshman Paisley Mangers in the fourth.
"As a freshman, to step up to play the designated player role is big. She saw a good pitch and hit it out," said Ohnoutka.
Wayne had some momentum in the top of seventh and got on the board. But the STC defense stepped up and shut the door on any Blue Devil comeback taking the game and the title 4-1.
"Overall, I thought our focus was good from the start and my girls executed throughout the day," said Ohnoutka. "Our pitching and defense was excellent. Outside of a couple of errors in the Gering game, this game (against Wayne), especially, it was excellent."
The host Liberty Storm (16-11) came into Saturday's tourney as the No. 6 seed and in position to host their subdistrict tournament ahead of Lexington, McCook and Kearney Catholic in power points.
The Stars (11-14) closed the gap in points with a 12-11 win over HAC in the consolation bracket Saturday. But the Liberty Storm remained ahead of the trio with a 9-3 win over Ord despite a 10-2 loss to Polk County. KC also went 1-2 on the day.
"We came here with a lot higher aspirations," said HAC coach Jason Hale. "We knew our first two games regardless of who we played were good softball teams. In the first game we had one bad inning and we had to dig ourselves out, and we did the same thing against Kearney Catholic."
In HAC's opener, Polk County got on the board first with a run in the second and one run in the third that included a home run from Linda Kelley.
The Liberty Storm battled back in the fourth inning, scoring two runs. Alivia Gerloff led the inning off with a double, then Kaley Waite and Brooklyn Nelson each hit RBI singles to tie the game.
Those were the team's only three hits in the game.
Then the defense failed in the fifth. The Liberty Storm committed three errors in the frame that led to a four-run inning by the Slammers.
"There are some plays that won't show up on paper we feel like we have to make and we didn't make them," said Hale. "(Polk County) is a really good team. I believe they came into here 18-8, so they're a good team. They hit the ball well."
Kearney Catholic and HAC were tied after three innings before the Stars exploded for seven runs in the fourth.
The Liberty Storm battled back in the fifth, scoring five runs, but the rally fell short. Raburn finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two more driven in. Abbey Fish, Waite and Savannah Lewis each finished with a pair of hits.
HAC bounced back against Ord to secure a seventh-place finish.
Raburn again finished 3-for-4 in the leadoff spot and threw a complete game with nine strikeouts. She and Fish scored three runs each. Waite drove in three runs on one hit. Gerloff plated a pair.
After leading 5-0 through three innings, Ord chipped away with runs in each the fourth, fifth and sixth before the Liberty Storm capped the game with a four-run bottom of the sixth.
"When you go 0-2 in your own tournament it is easy to get down," said Hales, "but our kids didn't get themselves down and came out very well and started fast (against Ord)."