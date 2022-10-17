Celebration vs Northwestern.jpg
Third-ranked Nebraska won its ninth straight match Sunday afternoon, sweeping Northwestern inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

 Courtesy Nebraska Athletics

LINCOLN — The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team took care of business with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in front of a crowd of 8,175.

The Huskers (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) won their ninth match in a row and fourth by sweep, while Northwestern fell to 13-7 (2-6 Big Ten).

